The best esports racing games

Racing games remain one of the most competitive genres in the world of hardcore esports. Professionals gravitate towards the hottest new titles and old favorites as the competition gets more intense year after year.

Motorsport games exist on a spectrum between photorealistic physics-based professional simulators and the more playful arcade racers. Esports competitions excise almost all video game arcade elements in their incredible races for the big trophies.

Players will relish these iconic esports racing games

The biggest racing games in the world of esports have dedicated communities of skilled drivers and thrilled fans. The best of the best draws crowds of devotees that simply aren't comparable to any other type of esports fanatic.

1) iRacing

(Image via iRacing Motorsport Simulations)

Developer: Motorsport Simulations

Platforms: Windows

Release Date: August 26, 2008

iRacing, formerly known as iRacing.com, is a truly professional affair. It doesn't have a huge fanbase outside of the competitive circuit, and those who play it do so seriously. The game uses a subscription-based model and has been rigorously updated since its initial release.

The game might be the most dedicated simulator of all time, even the rules are modeled on real motorsport events. The game practically demands the traditional force-feedback steering wheel and real pedals. Though it's a little cost-prohibitive, iRacing is a hardcore Esports gamer's dream.

2) Assetto Corsa Competizione

Developer: KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Windows

Release Date: September 12, 2018

Like the others, this Italian challenge is as realistic as it comes. While events have not been announced for 2022, this game has been a hit amongst both drivers and fans.

Focusing on GT3 and GT4 cars, this simulator was built from the ground up to serve esports. This means that it's as close as a fan can get without actually getting behind the wheel and on the track.

3) MotoGP 22

Developer: Milestone

Platforms: Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows

Release Date: April 21, 2022

These games aren't all about cars, there's always a fan-favorite motorbike title available. The MotoGP franchise has been the juggernaut of the subgenre, keeping fans engaged since its first entry in 2000.

This game features an immense amount of customization options, outdoing its previous entries yet again. The franchise has slowly leaned from its arcade roots towards simulation territory and this game is very realistic without losing the fun. Without the availability of motorbike rigs, most still use gamepads, but this game manages to be realistic either way.

4) Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Platforms: PlayStation

Release Date: March 4, 2022

Despite a ton of controversy among most gaming fans, Gran Turismo still has a legacy in the genre. Esports players will still be throwing down in this iconic simulator game.

This game was released very recently, leaving a lot of players scrambling to get ahold of the challenging new courses. With stellar graphics and perfect physics, the Gran Turismo series isn't going anywhere.

5) RaceRoom

Developer: Sector3 Studios

Platforms: Windows

Release Date: February 12, 2013

Like the rest, RaceRoom strives and succeeds in the field of making players feel like they're behind the wheel. The innovative aspect of this game is in its pricing model.

RaceRoom is free-to-play, with some premium content available for purchase. Sponsored events even let players use the top-of-the-line stuff, making this the most accessible game on the Esports circuit.

