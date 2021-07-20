The best FAL loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The FAL has never really been a part of the Call of Duty: Warzone meta, but it has seen steady usage.

This usage can easily go up, and a shift in meta may occur with the Season 4 Reloaded update. The patch nerfed some of the many Assault Rifles that players can find in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The FAL went untouched, however. It didn't receive a buff, but the playing field is a bit more even now. Overall, the FAL is on par if not better than a large portion of Warzone Assault Rifles.

The best FAL loadout for Warzone Season 4

Image via Activision

The FAL is a semi-automatic Assault Rifle. Shooting a single shot at a time can seem like a detriment to some Warzone players, but the vastness of Verdansk fits this weapon perfectly.

It is best suited for medium to longer ranges. Boosting damage, giving it an increase in range, and allowing it to track enemies from shot to shot should be the prime focus of any loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Marksman

: XRK Marksman Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Magazine : 30 Round Mags

: 30 Round Mags Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

The Monolithic Suppressor is the go-to muzzle for any weapon coming from Modern Warfare to Warzone. It will increase the damage range of the FAL and keep it off of the radar.

For the barrel attachment, the XRK Marksman is the best choice. It gives another boost to damage range while adding to the overall recoil control and bullet velocity of the Assault Rifle.

Optics are pretty important in Warzone. Choosing the right way is essential in hitting shots with your weapon of choice. The VLK 3.0x will give a clear long-range view to the user, but not stunt the weapons view from a bit closer.

30 Round Mags is the ideal magazine attachment. It adds to the weapon's ammunition capacity. This allows the user to fire more shots at a squad before worrying about a reload.

The bullet drop on AS VAL (SPR 10R MAG) vs FAL - Do you think it need a buff? @JGODYT #warzone pic.twitter.com/1L9LDEAm8r — Starky Guy ™ (@StarkyGuy) July 15, 2021

Last up is the Ranger Foregrip underbarrel attachment. This will ensure you land your follow up shots in Warzone with the FAL. It provides boosted recoil control and aiming stability.

Edited by Gautham Balaji