The best fishing routes in Fortnite Season 4

Fornite added fishing at the start of Chapter 2. The island flooded, causing waters infested with all types of fish to take over the Fortnite map. In Season 4, several new types of fish have been added making fishing even more of an important mechanic. Not only that, but items can be retrieved from fishing spots, as well as reeled in from floating on the water.

The flood moved back and created a wall of water that surrounded the island. Now, Fortnite Season 4 has been overtaken by Marvel Comics, the flood and wall have receded, and the island is as back to normal as it possibly can be. Fish still remain in the rivers, lakes, and surrounding ocean waters.

Best Fornite Season 4 fishing routes

Land at Coral Castle

Coral Castle is a sunken land mass of sand and structures at the northwest corner of the island. It is surrounded by water on all sides and contains plenty of water within the point of interest itself. Landing here a great place to loot up. Be on the lookout for any harpoon guns or fishing rods. Some of the best fishing spots are in the location.

If you have to be on the move, though, it is easy to follow the river from Coral Castle towards the center of the map. It branches off up toward Craggy Cliffs or down toward The Authority. That route is a gold mind for fishing locations.

Land at Slurpy Swamp

Slurpy Swamp is another point of interest with a lot of water within. The ocean is found on the outside of this southwest corner of the map. Furthermore, the swamp has plenty of its own bodies of water to fish in. There are going to be a ton of fishing spots to gather up the best fish or best loot that can be reeled out.

From Slurpy Swamp, there are a couple of great paths to take for even more fishing. Head north and you will find yourself following the river through Weeping Woods. This leads to the middle of the map at The Authority. Finally, head east right towards the lake between Lazy Lake and Misty Meadows.

Land at Misty Meadows, Lazy Lake, or Catty Corner

In regards to the lake between Lazy Lake and Misty Meadows, this route can be followed after landing at Slurpy Swamp or from landing at one of the surrounding locations. Players can either land at Misty Meadows, Lazy Lake, Catty Corner, or on the lake itself. Loot up in whichever area you land then get in some good fishing at the lake.

From there, one river moves north toward The Authority and a separate one towards Frenzy Farm. The Frenzy Farm path has another split that goes towards a small lake with decent fishing. Frenzy Farm is surrounded by rivers that lead towards Steamy Stacks or also to The Authority. They are all great to find fishing spots.

Land at The Authority

The Authority is the middle-most point of interest on the Fortnite island. This location is an island of sorts in its own right. It is surround by a moat of water that connects every other flowing body of water on the map. Landing at The Authority gives players a wonderful spot to start fishing. From there, the possibilities are endless.

Players can branch out to any of the aforementioned rivers that lead to other named locations on the map. There are four that connect to The Authority, leading anywhere from Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods, Craggy Cliffs, and Coral Castle, or Frenzy Farm and Steamy Stacks. Fishing spots are going to litter any path taken from this central location.