The Gallo SA12 is among many semi-automatic shotguns that players carry in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. It's arguably one of the best choices in that category, and it packs plenty of power with the round capacity to go along.

Warzone is currently in a meta where shotguns aren't reigning supreme. The main reason for that is the limited range versatility of the weapons. Many top assault rifles and submachine guns have been doubling as close and medium-range melters. However, that doesn't take away from the close quarters potential that the Gallo SA12 has.

If Warzone players do find themselves in a situation where combat spaces are tight, melting a team with the Gallo SA12 will trump any assault rifle or submachine gun. To ensure that, players need to make sure they have the optimal Warzone attachments on their Gallo SA12.

The best Gallo SA12 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon while compensating for any of the weaknesses that are apparent. For the Gallo SA12, that means taking advantage of the damage and capacity, while adding to the effective damage range and mobility.

The best attachments for the Gallo SA12 in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Agency Choke

: Agency Choke Barre l: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

l: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy Ammunition : STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

: STANAG 12 Rnd Tube Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock: No Stock

Agency Choke

This Muzzle attachment has a ton of fantastic stats to offer the Gallo SA12 in Warzone. It offers bullet velocity, sound suppression, damage range, and recoil control. Players would be missing out if they skipped the Agency Choke.

21.4" Reinforced Heavy

A Reinforced Heavy barrel is another attachment that players should not skip in their loadout. The barrel offers even more effective damage range to the Gallo SA12. More importantly, it provides additional fire rate to the shotgun.

STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

The Gallo SA12 fires relatively fast and it will run out of ammo quickly. Players need a higher capacity tube because reloads won't be possible in most close-quarter fights.

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Hip fire accuracy is the main reason for the 5mw Laser Sight. It provides much needed accuracy at the hip and the negatives are miniscule.

No Stock

The final piece of the puzzle, the No Stock provides a ton of mobility to the Gallo SA12 in Warzone. The stock mainly gives sprint-to-fire speed, which is crucial on the class.