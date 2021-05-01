The HDR has been a nasty sniper rifle to use in Call of Duty: Warzone since day one.

No matter what changes Warzone Season 3 has brought to weapons and the meta, one thing remains a constant. There are players who will never give up their sniper rifles.

The HDR is able to eliminate opponents with ease on the battlefield known as Verdansk '84. While Warzone has seen ARs and SMGs take over, the HDR can help a player keep their distance and counter enemies.

The best HDR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

It is always good practice to bring another weapon along with a sniper rifle in Warzone. An AR, SMG, or shotgun will do just fine when close engagements take precedent over being able to keep a distance.

Outside of that rule, the HDR is a long range sniping machine. It can crack armor in one shot or drop someone with a bullet to the head. The right loadout can make it one of the deadliest weapons in Warzone.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9 HDR Pro

26.9 HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock : FTAC Champion

: FTAC Champion Perk: FMJ

The Monolithic Suppressor is one of the go-to attachments in Warzone for MW weapons. Agility is affected just a bit, but that is nothing compared to the increased range and sound suppression given to the HDR.

The special barrel attachment for the HDR, the 26.9 HDR Pro, reduces movement speed and ADS speed a bit. The pros are even more range with damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control all receiving a boost.

The Tac Laser has is a bit of a give and take in Warzone. When active, it reveals the player's position, but provides an amazing accuracy increase for when the HDR is aimed down the sights.

The FTAC Champion is a wonderful stock attachment. Aim walking movement speed takes a hit, but that is a non-issue. Aim stability and aim walking steadiness are increased, making the shots much easier to hit.

FMJ is just a bonus for the HDR in Warzone. While damage is increased against equipment and killstreaks, the real fun comes from increased bullet penetration. Enemies will have trouble hiding behind those thin walls with this attachment.