Recent changes to weapons in Warzone Season 3 have shifted a lot of the meta in the battle royale.

Thankfully, Pelington 703 users have very little to worry about. The sniper rifle is still one of the best in Warzone. Sniper rifles are extremely fun to play with in the large Verdasnk '84.

That gives players plenty of room to work with in regards to the Pelington 703. It has received a few small tweaks, but nothing drastic that takes away the experience of sniper rifle domination.

The best Pelington 703 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

Nothing will ever stop snipers from roaming Call of Duty: Warzone. Any changes to sniper rifles would easily be fixed in some way. Players love to kill enemies from a distance.

The Pelington 703 received some Season 3 changes in the form of increased ADS speed and increased raise time. These changes may have made the weapon even better with the right loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 27.2″ Combat Recon

27.2″ Combat Recon Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Ammunition: 7 Rnd

7 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Wrapped Suppressor is a great muzzle attachment for the Pelington 703 in Warzone. It removes muzzle flashes and increases vertical recoil control, allowing the sniper rifle to stay steady after firing.

The barrel attachment, a 27.2" Combat Recon, delivers an incredible boost to bullet velocity. Snipers are meant for long range and this allows the Pelington 703 to be lethal from just about any distance.

The Royal & Kross 4x is one of the best optics for a sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. The 4x magnification is perfect for long range tracking, which is what this sniper is perfect for.

The 7 Rnd ammunition attachment is vital. It ensures a solid takedown of multiple targets before having to reload. This guarantees that Warzone players won't get caught reloading during a long range engagement.

Lastly, the rear grip Airborne Elastic Wrap. This is an essential attachment, giving the player great flinch resistance. Getting shot at while aiming can cause the player's aim to go wide and this will help with that immensely.