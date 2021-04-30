The M4A1 assault rifle is now one of the most popular weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Season 3 of Warzone has arrived and the M4A1 hasn't missed a step. A lot of weapons have had changes made to them in the wake of the new season and the new map of the battle royale.

Thankfully, adjusting them to fit the current meta is easy. The M4A1 does need some tweaks, but these ones make it arguably better than ever before when it comes to shredding the Warzone opposition.

The best M4A1 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Warzone provides a huge battlefield for Call of Duty players. It takes the best things from multiplayer and puts it into a massive battle royale. Having a proper assault rifle in that situation is crucial.

The M4A1 excels in mid to long range combat. Focusing on recoil and stability will ensure it continues to dominate across Verdansk '84. The right loadout will take what it is good at and launch those positives to the moon.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: VLK 3.0x

VLK 3.0x Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Rnd Mag

The Monolithic Suppressor may very well be the best and most popular attachment in all of Warzone. It silences the M4A1 and gives an increase to the weapon's range, making it even more useful.

The VLK 3.0x Optic is a clean sight, plain and simple. As the name indicates, it provides a 3.0x magnification. This will work wonders from any range, but gives precise vision at enemies in the distance.

The barrel attachment makes the M4A1 even more of a threat in Warzone. The Stock M16 Genadier gives the weapon a boost to bullet velocity and increases the range even further alongside the muzzle attachment.

The entire purpose of the Ranger Foregrip is to increase stability at longer ranges. Vertical recoil and overall weapon stability is vastly improved with this attachment, making long range combat the M4A1's specialty.

The final attachment is the 60 Rnd Mag. The overall ammunition of the weapon is increased, providing those 60 rounds, increasing the starting ammunition and total capacity of the magazine.