Toxel is an Electric/Poison-type Pokemon that can evolve into two forms of Toxtricity, depending on its individual Nature.

The Generation VIII Pokemon evolves into Toxtricity's Amped Form if its Nature is:

Hardy

Brave

Adamant

Naughty

Docile

Impish

Lax

Hasty

Jolly

Naive

Rash

Sassy

Quirky

Toxel evolves into Toxtricity's Low Key Form if its Nature is:

Lonely

Bold

Relaxed

Timid

Serious

Modest

Mild

Quiet

Bashful

Calm

Gentle

Careful

The obvious difference between the two forms are the Pokemon's appearances, however they also each have a separate ability, and the moves they learn differ slightly. The Low Key Form learns the Electric-type stat-boosting move - Magnetic Flux. The Amped Form of Toxtricity learns a Steel-type move called Shift Gear that raises its attack and speed.

It is well worth a player's time to find and train a Toxel, as the Pokemon ultimately gets a Gigantamax Form as well. Here's the best individual Nature for Toxel in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The best Nature for Toxel in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Low Key Form Toxtricity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

While the best Nature for Toxel largely depends on which form of Toxtricity the player wants their Pokemon to evolve into, there are a couple that stand out above the rest in terms of what makes for a better battler.

Amped Form Toxtricity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best choices for Toxel's Nature to benefit it in battle both result in the Pokemon evolving into its Low Key Form.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether a player is looking to utilize more of their Toxel's speed or attack during battle. If speed is the priority, the best individual Nature is Timid, albeit this does come with a sacrifice to its attack stat.

The other option is for a trainer who would rather focus on increasing their Toxel's special attack power. These players should find a Pokemon with a Modest individual Nature.

Currently, these two Natures fare the best for trainers who are building up their Toxel, and ultimately their Toxtricity, to be a strategic and useful Pokemon in battle.

Also Read: Top 5 Pokemon with the lowest total stats