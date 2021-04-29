Introduced in Black Ops Cold War Season 2, the LC10 submachine gun can still dominate after the Season 3 update.

The LC10 is an extremely strong, reliable, and versatile weapon in Black Ops Cold War. The various multiplayer modes of the game often see players running, gunning, and decimating opponents with the LC10 SMG.

Adjustments to a ton of weapons in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 saw the need to change up attachments on the LC10. Speedgrip was where it was at for a long time, but the nerf to that attachment called for some adjustments.

The best LC10 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Overall, the LC10 hasn't really seen any damage done to the weapon itself. In fact, it received a small bullet velocity increase. It remains one of the most potent submachine guns in Black Ops Cold War.

Weapon changes in Warzone Season 3:



Nerfs:

• FFAR

• M16

• AUG

• Groza

• Mac-10



Buffs:

• LC10

• Krig 6

• QBZ-83

• FARA 83 pic.twitter.com/2Xpp80tw5k — Warzone News (@WarzoneIntel) April 22, 2021

The right LC10 loadout will allow the gun to fire with insane accuracy. Damage, range, recoil, and more are all positive aspects of the LC10 in the new Black Ops Cold War Season.

Attachments

Muzzle : SOCOM Eliminator

: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel : 13.2″ Rifled

: 13.2″ Rifled Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

The SOCOM Eliminator conceals the muzzle flash of the LC10 and gives a solid boost to vertical recoil control. Horizontal recoil control and shooting move speed do take some hits, though.

The 13.2" Rifled Barrel also does some harm to mobility. It isn't much, but sprinting move speed is reduced. The positive comes in the form of a massive 25% increase in terms of damage range.

The Field Agent Grip focuses on recoil for this Black Ops Cold War SMG. Shooting move speed is lowered, but horizontal and vertical recoil control both receive some solid boosts.

Lc10 is so op in cold war like its not even funny — 𝕵𝖊𝖆𝖓 🖤 (@canadasnukes) April 28, 2021

The handle attachment will be the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This Black Ops Cold War attachment lowers shooting move speed and sprint to fire time. It increases ADS time and flinch resistance greatly.

Last up the is very popular Raider Stock attachment. Hip fire accuracy takes a solid hit, but it is well worth it for the massive pluses in the form of aim walking movement speed and sprint to fire time.