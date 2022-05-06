The best light machine gun to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Nerfs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 have drastically changed the weapon meta, including what ranks as the top light machine gun.

An LMG isn't the most mobile gun, but it can be the perfect tool for mowing down enemies and holding ground at important landmarks. Guarding the edge of the zone with an LMG is a brutal tactic to employ.

Weapons such as the Bren were given the nerf treatment, and the MG82 is considered overpowered yet again.

The MG82 is the best light machine in Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms.

Why the MG82 is the best LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The MG82 is the best LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The MG82 has seen more changes than the majority of guns found in Call of Duty: Warzone. It has been at the top of the mountain a few times but also down in the gutter during certain seasons.

Many considered it overpowered when it first joined the fray. That status saw a series of nerfs take it down a few notches. Now, nerfs to other light machine guns have seen the MG82 on the rise once more.

Players will notice that the MG82 shines in a couple of areas over other light machine guns. It has an extremely high rate of fire that makes its time-to-kill much faster than most weapons.

The MG82's recoil is also much more manageable than its counterparts. It is almost entirely up and down rather than any random left-to-right spraying. It can be made even more accurate with the right loadout.

The MG82's best loadout turns it into a laser beam from just about any distance. While it will always be a clunky LMG that provides little to nothing in terms of movement speed, it can easily rip apart squads.

The best MG82 loadout in COD: Warzone Season 3

A look at the best attachments on the MG82 Gunsmith page (Image via Activision)

Not much has changed from season to season when it comes to the MG82's best Call of Duty: Warzone loadout. A few tweaks have happened, but overall, it has stuck with the same attachments for a long time.

The attachments are:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 16.4” Task Force

: 16.4” Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Not only does this loadout make the MG82 a suppressed LMG, but it also makes it one of the most dangerous weapons in the battle royale at any range. Its recoil control, damage range and bullet velocity receive huge boosts.

There is no need for an ammunition attachment as the MG82 already comes with a massive magazine that can take out an entire squad before the user has to reload.

Moving quickly won't be a feature of this loadout, but the Serpent Wrap helps speed up ADS time. This will make it easier to react to surprise gun fights across Caldera.

Overall, the MG82's recoil control will be among the best in its class with these attachments. Truly, there is no other LMG that can shred through enemies as quickly and as efficiently as this one.

