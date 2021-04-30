Changes to tactical rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 hasn't changed the opinion of the M16 much.

Tons of new content has come with Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. New weapons, a new Battle Royale map, and attachment adjustments have all made their way onto the scene.

The M16 itself saw the time between bursts increased by 10% and the neck damage multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.1. Those are some serious nerfs, but the M16 is still an extremely powerful weapon in Warzone.

The best M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The changes to the M16 came due to accuracy issues per Raven Software. They said the tactical rifles were able to negate accuracy, which is a requisite identity pillar of burst rifles.

This has caused many Warzone players to stay away from the once popular M16. Those that aren't afraid to give it a chance will still find themselves handsomely rewarded with the right loadout.

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.5” Task Force

20.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

First off is the Agency Silencer. It conceals the muzzle flash completely and delivers on some solid vertical recoil control. The downside is bullet velocity, which can make a difference in the vastness of Warzone.

The 20.5" Task Force barrel is crucial to bringing back some velocity and raising the damage. Recoil, both horizontally and vertically, take a bit of a dive, but bullet velocity, damage, and effective damage range all see a huge boost.

The Axial Arms 3x Optic does just what one would think it does. It provides a 3x magnification with a mil-dot crosshair. This works wonders across the openness of Warzone and Verdansk '84.

The underbarrel attachment, the SFOD Speedgrip, provides an increase to horizontal recoil control and sprinting move speed. The damage done comes in the form of slight reductions to movement speed, shooting move speed, and aim walking movement speed.

The last attachment focuses on ammunition. Reload quickness takes a hit, but ammo capacity, magazine ammo capacity, and max starting ammo are all upped to make sure the Warzone player is never caught reloading during a long fight.