The best Mac-10 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone's third season is well underway, and the list of weapons players can use is only growing.

The Mac-10 is among the first-person shooter's most notable submachine guns, featuring a high fire rate, low recoil, and incredibly solid hip-fire accuracy. This has made it one of the most popular weapons for close-quarters combat inside buildings and other smaller structures.

The Mac-10 may not hold up at longer distances, but if players play their cards right and equip their loadout carefully, they will be able to decimate their opponents in tight spaces with ease.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Excellent loadout for the Season 3 Mac-10

The Mac-10 has a wide range of attachments (Image via Activision)

Before Call of Duty: Warzone players drop into Rebirth Island with their Mac-10, they will want to be outfitted for maximum success. With the right attachments, players can turn their SMG into a veritable bullet hose that will also keep them concealed.

This loadout deals great damage and provides low recoil, ensuring players keep control of their weapon and keep piling up damage on their targets. Though it may not be ideal for every player, depending on their preferences, but it is, regardless, an excellent starting point.

Optimized Mac-10 Loadout for Warzone Season 3

The best loadout for Mac-10 in Call of Duty: Warzone includes the following attachments:

Agency Supressor - Silences the player's shots, keeping them off Call of Duty: Warzone's minimap. Increases bullet velocity to pierce surfaces and increases the effective distance of the Mac-10. Also improves vertical recoil control. 5.9" Task Force barrel - Increases the effective distance of the Mac-10 even further. Increases bullet velocity and the player's speed while strafing as well. This should help players win showdowns with the Mac-10 at further distances than the stock SMG would allow in Call of Duty: Warzone. Tiger Team Spotlight - Since the accuracy of the Mac-10 in this loadout is already incredibly precise, players can swap the laser for a tac-light. This will improve the player's walking speed and aimed movement speed as well, ensuring they can react quickly to incoming fire without ceasing their aiming position. Raider Stock - Since Call of Duty: Warzone players will be moving quickly in buildings while battling at close range with the Mac-10, this stock is amazing. It improves the movement speed of players while aiming down sights, including when they are actively firing the weapon. This stock also shortens the time between sprinting and aiming, which is a key component of any SMG build. STANAG 53 Rnd Drum - You will be firing several bullets per second with the Mac-10, so this magazine ensures that you won't run out of ammo mid-firefight. Bullet economy is important however, since this drum magazine can take quite some time to reload.

Using this build, Call of Duty: Warzone combatants should become a deadly force at short range while still being able to win engagements at medium range. The firing speed ensures for consistent damage, and the high-round magazine will keep players from reloading too early in a fight.

The stock, tac-light, and barrel will help players break out of sprint quickly and mow down opponents via ADS with ruthless efficiency.

