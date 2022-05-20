The best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The BAR from Vanguard is an underrated assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

There are a ton of weapons that players can use in the battle royale across multiple games. With the shift of the meta in the Season 3: Classified Arms update, many weapons became more useful than ever.

The BAR has high damage and great accuracy, making it a solid choice for picking off opponents at a distance in Warzone. It just needs the right attachments to make it a beastly weapon.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the BAR

These are the best attachments for the BAR in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

There are several weapons that can fire faster and produce more mobility than the BAR in COD: Warzone. This assault rifle is not for players who want to zip around the map in a run-and-gun style.

Instead, the BAR should be used by players who want precision, power, and range. It has a slower rate of fire, but its damage output rivals any gun found in first-person BR.

Attachments

Here are the best attachments to create a powerful loadout for the BAR in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 30″ XL

CGC 30″ XL Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

The BAR is loaded with great attachments, but players should first look at the MX Silencer. This is the standard for Vanguard weapons in the battle royale, as it suppresses sound and increases accuracy.

For the barrel attachment, choose the CGC 30" XL. It takes away from the mobility like most other attachments, but it provides a massive boost to recoil control, overall accuracy, and flinch resistance.

After that is the optic, which is usually up to the player's preference. In this instance, though, it is recommended that everyone goes with the G16 2.5x. It allows the user to land shots from many distances and increases ADS time.

Just about everything else focuses on the accuracy and range of the BAR. The Chariot WR, Polymer Grip, and M1941 Hand Stop allow for easier recoil control, turning the assault rifle into a laser beam of sorts.

After that, the focus is on damage and perks. The Lengthened ammunition type increases bullet velocity and overall damage output while the magazine attachment ensures enough bullets will be in a mag to take out multiple enemies.

Leonardo Oliveira @MacMillan550 @Warzone_Loadout What about the BAR? 8mm 30 round mag hits like a truck @Warzone_Loadout What about the BAR? 8mm 30 round mag hits like a truck 👀

Hardscope provides an even further increase in accuracy while players are continuously firing in the ADS mode. On-Hand allows players to switch back to the BAR and begin firing after using any of their equipment.

Though the mobility of this gun is less than ideal, patient players who can line up their shots and are unafraid to return fire will find a lot of success with this BAR loadout in Warzone.

