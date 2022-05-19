Best Bullfrog loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone has many weapons for players. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, though the right loadout can offset liabilities or build on the merits of a gun.

Users have had access to the Bullfrog since Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone, and it has gone through various loadouts.

The Bullfrog is a very reliable submachine gun with a few different traits that can help it stand out from the crowd. It boasts of a large magazine, a reasonable rate of fire, and good damage. While it is undoubtedly not a meta pick, it can still chew through enemies with the right build.

Most potent Bullfrog loadout for gamers in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Submachine guns can do great work in short to mid-range engagements. Generally not suited to long-range fights, they can work great indoors and when the enemy is up close and personal.

Their fast rate of fire can chew through armor in the right hands. The Bullfrog will need to have some slight adjustments to it to make it shine in combat. Here’s a solid build to use:

Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Ammo Type: 65 Rnd

65 Rnd Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

When users add these attachments to their weapon, they are going to make it a better all-around gun. This build allows them to capitalize on lower recoil and more control, which is paramount to the success of using a submachine gun.

Additionally, the stock allows games to fire faster out of a sprint. This is great for submachine guns, especially since they allow mobility.

Mobility is key to winning with submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone

Being a moving target while being able to return fire in a more controlled manner will make the Bullfrog all the more dangerous. No one will want to be on the receiving end of this firearm.

However, players will want to play cautiously around others who have longer-range weapons. Assault rifles and sniper rifles can easily outrange submachine guns.

Choosing right loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

When forming a loadout with this weapon, gamers have two different choices. They can pick another short-range gun, such as a shotgun, and go all-in on the close-range engagements or select a supplemental longer-range weapon.

A good choice would be a reliable assault rifle with a scope or a sniper rifle. This will allow users to cover all ranges and never be caught by surprise in battle.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

