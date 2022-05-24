Best ITRA Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

With so many weapons for players to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, it can be difficult to know what loadouts to use with each one. Of course, when dropping in, players are stuck with what they can initially pick up.

But as the game progresses, players can have their loadout dropped on them and kick it up a notch. The ITRA Burst is a burst fire Assault Rifle that can dish out the pain.

Many players write off any burst rifle weapons. This is because, generally, if a player misses a burst, it can put them at a serious disadvantage. When every millisecond counts in a battle, players want a weapon they can rely on.

But the ITRA Burst has been proving itself recently in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

Diving into IRTA Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

What sets the IRTA Burst apart from other burst weapons is great for longer-range engagements. Building the weapon to supplement its accuracy and recoil can help players follow up with additional bursts and very quickly destroy a target.

In addition, players will want to get the damage to scale up overall. Utilizing magazines is a great way for players to supplement this.

Explore this Call of Duty loadout

Barrel: Botti 300mm CXII

Botti 300mm CXII Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Perfetto Padded Grip

Perfetto Padded Grip Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Magazine: .303 British 36 Round Mags

Players will want to go with these choices because they can stay at extended ranges and take out their foes accurately from afar. The silencer will keep players hidden on the minimap, while the Optic will let players sight in to hit their targets.

Every choice is made with recoil in mind. On a burst rifle such as this one, hitting follow-up shots is paramount to a quick TTK.

Running alternate weapons with the IRTA Burst in Call of Duty

When players pick up the IRTA Burst, they will have the mid-to-long range covered with this accurate assault rifle. Therefore, they will need to decide on the type of build they are going for.

They can run it as a sniper rifle support weapon, able to pick off enemies at range, or they can use a weapon to supplement the weak point of closer ranges. Both of these will require a trade-off in another department.

If players decide to go for a close-range weapon, they should use an SMG. Any SMG they are comfortable with will do, as players will need to cover the short to mid-range with the SMG, and the IRTA will cover the mid to long-range.

Fighting up close with a 3x-6x scope is not fun, and firing from the hip can be a challenge. Therefore, players will want a close range weapon to supplement.

