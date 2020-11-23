The best Milano 821 loadout in Black Ops Cold War 

Currently in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Milano 821 SMG isn't at the top of the food chain. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a weapon worth using with the right loadout.

Even though the MP5 and AK-74u dominate the field of SMGs, there's truly not a bad weapon in the class. All have their niches and certain qualities that allow you to succeed. Like the other four SMGs, the Milano 821 is no different.

The number one thing that turns people off from the Uzi-type weapon is its tremendously slow fire rate. However, the right set of attachments can provide a buff to this statistic and really begin to make this gun into a top tier SMG.

Best Milano 821 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

In terms of strengths, the Milano has a great damage output, mobility, and accuracy. The two stats it doesn't have going for it are fire rate and range. Thankfully, with Black Ops Cold War's extensive attachment selection, a loadout can be formed to buff these lower stats of the Milano 821.

Image via Activision

For the recommended loadout, both range and fire rate will be addressed along with some buffs to the overall damage and accuracy. Also, since the SMG doesn't have the best of iron sights, an optic will be equipped as well. However, thaty's truly personal preference.

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 10.6" Task Force

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Wire Stock

As the Milano 821 needs a little bit of extra help, the Gunfighter Wild Card is in play for this loadout. To make the most out of the three additional attachments, the range, damage, fire rate, accuracy, and overall mobility have been buffed.

There aren't too many negatives associated with this class, as almost every attachment only comes with a positive on the stat sheet. While you'll still be firing a little slower than the MP5 or an AR, this loadout should help with matching the other weapons in Black Ops Cold War.