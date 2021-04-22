Now that Pokemon GO players will be able to catch Binacle during the upcoming Sustainability Week, many wonder how good Barbaracle will be.

Barbaracle is one of several Water and Rock-type Pokemon, such as Carracosta, Omanyte, and Kabutops. It is the latest Generation VI Pokemon that Niantic has released to the wild.

Two others, Bunnelby and Buneary, had just appeared this April. With 198 Attack, it won’t be competing with Landorus and Salamence. However, it could certainly do a decent job in PvP, particularly in Great Ball.

Here is the best moveset to pair with it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Barbaracle in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

The best fast move for Barbaracle is Water Gun. This may be surprising to some since Barbaracle learns Mud-Slap, which does more significant damage and gives off higher energy.

Water Gun works better on Barbaracle because of STAB. Since Barbaracle is Water-type, Water Gun’s power doubles. Therefore, Water Gun only does 0.9 less DPS than Mud-Slap. It also has a higher EPS, so the benefits that come with it slightly outweigh the power of Mud-Slap.

Advertisement

In terms of Charge Moves, Stone Edge is a great option to teach Barbaracle. The move has 100 Power, which, combined with STAB, makes it highly potent.

This move also allows it to counter many powerful Flying-types around, doing 4x super-effective damage to the ever-popular Charizard in particular.

Grass Knot is another optimal move to put on Barbaracle. In actuality, Water Gun and Grass Knot do more DPS than any different move combination that Barbaracle has. This is quite surprising, considering that Grass Knot doesn’t enjoy the STAB that Water Gun and Stone Edge.

The critical thing to consider with Grass Knot is the situations Barbaracle is likely to be put in. Barbaracle counters Fire-type and Flying-type Pokemon well, so it would prefer to have moves that can knock out those Pokemon.

From the perspective of Raids, trainers will most likely be bringing Barbaracle against bosses like Charizard or Salamence, which is why Stone Edge ends up being more valuable.

Yes, Grass Knot has high damage per second, but Barbaracle isn’t precisely a counter to water Pokemon.