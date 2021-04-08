Clawitzer, a new Pokemon coming for Rivals Week, promises to be a fairly powerful option in Pokemon GO.

Clawitzer is the latest Generation VI Pokemon to be released by Niantic. It’s included in the event due to its rivalry with Skrelp. The Pokemon’s stats have been released, though, and Clawitzer is no joke. With 227 Attack, it should be powerful enough to take on most in PVP mode. Here is its best moveset.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Clawitzer in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Water Gun should be its best fast move. Smack Down is another option, and while it has a tad more DPS, Water Gun has a lower DMG window. Also, since Clawitzer is Water-type, it gets Stab (Same Type Attack Bonus). The boost in power basically means Water Gun will still end up doing damage while boosting its charge attacks even more quickly.

Crabhammer is an incredible charge move for Clawitzer and should be at least one of its charge attacks on any set. It does a whopping 102 damage plus STAB. It also has a 12% chance of raising Clawitzer’s Attack stat by two stages. The combination of Water Gun and Crabhammer does about 16 DPS, and it's guaranteed to drop the health of whoever is on the receiving end.

In terms of a secondary charge attack, it’s really hard to argue against Ice Beam. Clawitzer is weak to Grass-type Pokemon. If this attack is close to being fully charged in battle, though, Clawitzer will likely survive a couple Grass-type hits just long enough to fire the attack. The combination of Water Gun and Ice Beam does around 12 DPS. Ice Beam is also stronger than its other two options anyways (Dark Pulse and Water Pulse).

In terms of the meta, it definitely doesn’t have the Attack stat of the likes of Salamence and Slaking, but it should still do a lot of damage to most Pokemon. With 171 Defense, it won’t be living too many hits, so it wants to do its damage and get out of there. Water-types will always be consistent due to only having 2 weaknesses.

