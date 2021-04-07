The Hoenn region introduced some of the most powerful Ground-type Pokemon in the entire series.

In the third generation, many felt it would be a tough task to live up to the standards set by the first two. After all, Kanto and Johto are a nostalgia trip that can never be replaced.

The likes of Nidoking, Steelix, Dugtrio, and more set the bar extremely high in terms of Ground-type Pokemon. Hoenn and Generation III took that bar and raised it even higher with its entries to the Ground-type category.

Top 3 Ground Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Flygon

Flygon is a Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon with a solid base stat total of 520. It has three weaknesses, but when Hoenn was introduced, there were just two. Fairy-types didn't exist then, so Flygon had a 4x weakness to Ice and a 2x weakness to Dragon.

Its type combination and Levitate Ability makes it immune to Ground and Electric. Having that STAB on moves like Earthquake and Dragon Claw makes it incredibly dangerous. Flygon is also capable of creating sandstorms to hide itself by flapping its wings.

#2 - Swampert

Swampert has a wonderful type combination of Water/Ground. That gives it a 4x weakness to Grass, but that is its only weakness. An immunity to Electric-type attacks also comes from it. That makes Water/Ground one of the best type combinations ever.

It can be argued that Swampert's power may not match the final forms of the other starters, but its usefulness surpasses them by a mile. It can learn some of the most important HMs in Pokemon and go on a rampage with STAB moves.

#1 - Groudon

Hoenn provided Pokemon fans with some incredible Legendaries. One of those is the Ground-type Groudon. Groudon is insanely powerful and one of the most intimidating creatures the franchise will probably ever see.

It can create droughts and cause volcanic eruptions. This allows it to remove water from the Earth and create land. That is why Team Magma wanted to control it, in order to use it for their evil plans. Groudon's power is unmatched.