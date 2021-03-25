Ground-type Pokemon aren't normally seen as the cutest in the franchise, but there are many who fit the bill.

The likes of Mamoswine, Groudon, and Nidoking show off the wide variety of fierceness that comes with the Ground-type. They are all incredibly powerful.

On the other side of the spectrum are the cute and cuddly Ground-type Pokemon. They exude the power of the category, all while appearing oh so squeezable to fans and trainers.

Top 5 cutest Ground Pokemon of all time

#5 - Sandshrew

Both Kantonian and Alolan Sandshrew are incredibly cute, although the Alolan version does not have Ground-typing. The way its hands tuck into its body gives off a little bit of shyness. Known as the Mouse Pokemon, it is no wonder that Sandshrew is as cute as a button.

#4 - Phanpy

Phanpy is a cute, blue little elephant. It has a huge smile and just looks like it is having fun. The large, floppy ears certainly help add to its cuteness. Its cute appearance shouldn't be mistaken for weakness, though. It is so strong, it can carry an adult human on its back.

#3 - Mudbray

Mudbray is the donkey Pokemon. In real life, ponies and little donkeys are incredibly cute. That translates to this creature pretty well. It has massive pupils that are honestly kind of weird, but in a cute way. Watching it buck around mud and frolic around just enforces the cuteness that Mudbray displays.

#2 - Cubone

Cubone is cute in a pitiful way. It is said that Cubone wears the skull of their deceased mother. That is as tearjerking and moving as it gets in Pokemon. It is categorized as the Lonely Pokemon. It often keeps to itself and howls at the moon when remembering its mother.

#1 - Diglett

Diglett is the cutest Ground-type Pokemon. Its normal bald form from Kanto with the big pink nose is great. In Alola, it receives three whiskers on its head that look like a goofy haircut. No one truly knows what is underneath the ground where Diglett sits, but what is above ground is as cute as it can be.