There are some seriously intimidating Ground-type Pokemon found in the series.

Pokemon can fall into a lot of different categories. They have different types - some are cute, some are pretty pointless, and others can be downright frightening to opposing creatures.

When it comes to Ground-type Pokemon, there are plenty that can be found in all of those categories. This means that a lot of them are amongst the toughest and scariest monsters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Ground Pokemon of all time

#5 - Landorus

Image via The Pokemon Company

Landorus, when he crosses his arms and raises his eyebrow, is very intimidating. The Guardian of the Fields is a very powerful Legendary Pokemon. When Tornadus and Thundurus are in a scuffle, Landorus can come in and calm them down. Having that kind of power is incredible.

#4 - Steelix

Image via The Pokemon Company

Steelix is a massive steel snake. It is actually known as the Iron Snake Pokemon. It has one of the most menacing appearances in the entire franchise. The look on its face just screams dangerous. The prospect of battling Steelix means its opponents need to prepare to be crushed to death.

#3 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is one of the roughest and meanest Pokemon. It has maintained that status ever since it was introduced in the original Generation I. Nidoking's tail is said to be capable of knocking down entire metal transmission towers. Its horn is powerful enough to crush diamonds. Nidoking is just plain fierce.

#2 - Groudon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Groudon, in its normal form or as Primal Groudon, is one of the most intimidating Ground-type Pokemon. This Legendary has the ability to summon intense droughts, cause volcanic eruptions, and actually create new land to travel across. It even sleeps underground in magma chambers. All of that, along with its massive size, makes it a force to be reckoned with.

#1 - Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Garchomp is arguably the best Pokemon that competitive battling has ever seen. This huge Dragon/Ground-type is able to fly as fast as a jet plane. It is even known to eat entire flocks of birds as a single meal. Garchomp is proud of its wings and when it Mega Evolves, seeing them turn into scythes sends it into a raging frenzy. That is horrifying to think about.