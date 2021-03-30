5 most intimidating Fire Pokemon of all time

The burning fury of Fire-type Pokemon is a ripe environment for some truly intimidating creatures to emerge.

There lies a fine line between such concepts as being intimidating, terrifying, creepy, and powerful. With how closely the traits are linked at times, many creatures manage to pull off these multiple concepts at once. But for the purposes of this list, intimidating will be defined as, roughly, a creature that has a certain presence that would cause a sane individual to think twice before messing with said creature.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most intimidating Fire Pokemon ever

#5 - Emboar

Emboar (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

Unova's Fire-type starter ends up having a genuinely powerful presence once it's gotten past its dumpy-looking intermediary evolution.

The solid-looking Emboar may only be slightly above five feet tall, but it weighs more than the average linebacker in American football.

Add in its sizable tusks, fiery coat, and the fact that it can likely suplex a garbage truck thanks to its secondary Fighting-type, and this is one Pokemon that would have most people backing away.

#4 - Arcanine

Arcanine (image via Ethan Johnson on cutewallpaper.org)

For starters, Arcanine has the ability Intimidate. That alone technically qualifies it for this list.

But in all seriousness, Arcanine is a fierce and loyal Pokemon that is surprisingly massive. Standing at 6"3', this firey canine is taller than most people.

If humans in the real world are already intimidated by dogs that go up to the waist, then a growling dog that has to look down to see its owner's aggressor would likely send most people fleeing within seconds.

#3 - Entei

Entei (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deific Pokemon narrowly treads the line between regal and threatening at any given moment. Its proud poise, exceedingly elegant mane, and piercingly intelligent gaze all point to Entei being a noble and elegant Pokemon.

That is until someone realizes that it is just short of seven feet tall with the same build as a mastiff. Admiration for the noble leonine would rapidly turn to fearful respect should the towering creature make so much as an irritated growl.

#3 - Houndoom

Houndour, Houndoom, and Mega Houndoom (Image via spareribs on Danbooru)

This Dark and Fire-type dog may be smaller than Arcanine, standing at a modest four-ish feet tall, but it makes up for that difference in size through pure personality.

Houndoom is a predator in the truest sense of the word. Its fire is mixed with poison so that wounds inflicted never heal. Its howls have earned the nickname of the Grim Reaper, and its design is incredibly akin to either a European Devil or an American/Mexican Chupacabra.

This is all not counting Houndoom's Mega-Evolution, by the way. Once Mega-evolved, Houndoom reaches Arcanine's exact height and gains claws that passively burn hot enough to constantly cause pain to Houndoom itself.

#1 - Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Groudon usually doesn't have a secondary typing, but when it reverts to its Primal form, this continent-maker gains the Fire-typing it always deserved. And to say that this primordial deity is anything short of terrifying is a flat-out lie.

Primal Groudon gains an extra five feet of height in its primal form, rising to 16 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds over a literal ton (nearly 1000 kilos exactly). This Pokemon raises volcanoes with its footsteps, causes eruptions with its roars, and its mere presence causes water to evaporate.

This is one of the closest things to a god in the Pokemon universe. To not be intimidated by the physical manifestation of earth and magma would be a true feat indeed.