As a Fire-type and Rock-type Pokemon, Coalossal has one of the most diverse movepools of any Pokemon in the Galar Region.

In addition to the Fire and Rock moves it learns, Coalossal has access to other interesting attacks such as Heavy Slam, Solarbeam, and even Scald. Coalossal is also incredibly sturdy, with high HP (110) and Defense (120).

The ability, Steam Engine, will raise Coalossal’s speed by +6, though it involves being hit by a Fire-type or Water-type move. Gigantimax Coalossal can use G-Max Volcalith, which chunks a sixth of the enemy’s health every turn that it’s active. To use Coalossal to the best of its abilities though, these moves work best:

The best moveset for Coalossal in Pokemon Sword and Shield

While Coalossal does get access to many different moves, some of them are either way too situational or won’t do that much damage. Solarbeam isn’t really recommended unless a player is specifically running a Sunny Day team. These moves are consistent as they can power through many Pokemon in Galar.

-Iron Defense

-Body Press

-Heavy Slam

-Flare Blitz

Iron Defense is a great move to set up against certain opponents. At +2 defense, no physical attack will even leave a scratch on Coalossal. This will allow Coalossal to sit in front of many Pokemon with no fear of taking damage, such as Kabu’s Fire Gym.

Coalossal can even take a super effective attack after an Iron Defense. In fact, a clever player with a Weakness Policy could give it to Coalossal and use Iron Defense to resist a Fighting or Rock attack. After that, Weakness Policy would activate, and Coalossal would have Defense, Attack, and Special Attack raised by two stages!

Nothing combos better with Iron Defense than Body Press. One of the more unique moves in the game, Body Press uses the Pokemon’s defense stat instead of attack stat when inflicting damage. For instance, a Pokemon like Shuckle, who normally has no attacking power, is suddenly a powerful threat because it’s huge defenses would boost Body Press. In Coalossal’s case, the Iron Defense boost would make Body Press leave a dent in any Pokemon.

Heavy Slam is another move with some odd mechanics, but it still has great utility for Coalossal. The damage that Heavy Slam does is dependent on how much more the Pokemon weighs compared to its opponent. The reason why this is good on Coalossal is because it can check Fairy types with the move.

There are some very threatening Fairy types in the Galar Region, including Opal’s Gym and Zacian in Pokemon Sword. Most fairies though, are on the lighter side (Alcremie, Hatterene, Clefable). Therefore, Coalossal's Heavy Slam should obliterate these Pokemon.

Flare Blitz is just added at the end because it’s the most powerful Fire-type move. Fire damage is so important, as it hits many different types of Pokemon. Coalossal is also a great candidate for a Flare Blitz user, as it has a high HP stat, which means that taking recoil damage isn’t that big of a deal for it.