The Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon Dragalge will be added to the upcoming Rivals' Week along with its pre-evolution Skrelp, as well as its 'rival' Clawitzer and pre-evolution Clauncher.

As of April 13 at 10:00 AM, the start of Rivals' Week, Skrelp will be found in the wild, in raids, and from research tasks. It will likely be found most often near rivers, lakes, and ponds as an aquatic Pokemon.

While the amount of candy required to evolve Skrelp into Dragalge is a bit overwhelming (needing 400 whole candies), anyone who pushes on and obtains the seaweed-like Dragon will need a decisive moveset to accompany their expensive evolution.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Dragalge in Pokemon GO

Dragalge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of Dragalge's biggest strengths is its unique typing, which gives it a solid number of resistances and a dual resistance to Grass. It can take advantage of all of these resistances to switch into many powerful Pokemon that would typically be team-breakers

The meta may change as time goes on, and players have actual opportunities to try out Dragalge for themselves. But for now, Dragalge's current moveset is a one-size-fits-all set meant for both offense and defense.

Dragon Tail is Dragalge's Quick Move of choice. It has a slightly lower energy recharge rate than Dragalge's second-best option, Acid, but its overall DPS is a decent amount higher to compensate.

However, both options give STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus), so Acid may be the better option on specific teams that need poison coverage.

Outrage is the Charge Move that works best for Dragalge. It has slightly lower damage than the Poison-type alternative, Gunk Shot, but has significantly lower EPS usage, giving it a higher overall DPS.

But once again, some players may opt for Gunk Shot for Poison-type coverage over the sheer damage.