Introduced in Generation VI, Dragalge was a Pokemon that took the fan world by storm. From its beautifully mysterious design to its great power, there was no doubt that Dragalge was going to be a Pokemon that everyone wants.

In this article, readers will learn how to catch the coveted Dragalge in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Dragalge in Pokemon GO

What is Dragalge?

Dragalge is a dual-type Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation VI. Dragalge is the final evolution of Skrelp starting at level 48 which is very important in this case. Known as the Mock Kelp Pokemon, Dragalge is an aquatic-based Pokemon that resembles the common sea dragon. With an incredible colorway and meticulous design, Dragalge definitely got the special treatment when it came to designing.

In Pokemon GO, Dragalge has an Attack stat of 177, a Defense stat of 207, a Stamina stat of 163 and a Max CP of 2694. Dragalge is also weak to Ground, Psychic, Ice, and Dragon-type so keep that in mind when battling one.

How to Obtain a Dragalge

According to Niantic, there will be a new “Rivals Week” event on Pokemon GO coming soon. The event will usher the debut of new Pokemon into Pokemon GO such as Skrelp and Clauncher. It will also bring Therian Forme Landorus into five-star raids for the very first time.

The event begins Tuesday, 13 April 2021, at 10 AM local time and will continue until Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 8 PM local time. Throughout this time Skrelp and Clauncher will be making appearances all over the PokeWorld and ours so be on the lookout. They can be found in the wild, in raids, and even in encounters after one has completed a Field Research task. The chances are there, the players just have to take them.

So to answer the big question, how does one obtain a Dragalge from this event? As of 6 April, the only known way to obtain a Dragalge in Pokemon GO is to catch a Skrelp and fully evolve it all the way up. Now, this writer is well aware that may not be the ideal way to obtain a Dragalge but currently that is the only option players have to catch such an incredibly cool Pokemon. At least this method will be a breeze if players really take advantage of Rivals Week.