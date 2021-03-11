Being a Dark and Fairy-type Pokemon with access to a wide variety of moves, Grimmsnarl is one of the most fun Pokemon to use in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Grimmsnarl is the final evolution of Impidimp, who can be caught behind mushrooms in Glimwood Tangle. This odd-looking Pokemon gets access to a very special ability in the form of Prankster.

With Prankster, Grimmsnarl will always move first if it uses a non-attacking move. This means that moves like Fake Tears, Bulk Up and even Nasty Plot will take priority. If it has Prankster, Grimmsnarl can run a bunch of creative sets.

The moveset highlighted in this article is guaranteed to be effective in any playthrough of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best moveset for Grimmsnarl in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Grimsnarl’s largest base stats are its Attack and its HP (Image via Game8)

This moveset can work on any Grimmsnarl, but it is particularly good on those with Prankster. Players can catch several Impidimps to ensure that at least one of them has this ability.

The following moves can buff Grimmsnarl’s stats and lower that of the enemy’s, making them very effective in difficult battles.

Advertisement

Bulk Up

False Surrender

Spirit Break

Drain Punch

Grimsnarl’s largest base stats are its Attack (120) and its HP (95). These are ideal for a Bulk Up set as Grimmsnarl becomes quite durable after a raise in its defense.

This set becomes exponentially better with Prankster. With that ability, Grimmsnarl can face a strong Pokemon, like a Cinderace or a Dragonite, and guarantee a Bulk Up boost to raise its defenses before it has to sustain an attack. This is also a great move to use before Dynamaxing or Gigantimaxing.

There are many Dark moves to choose from for Grimmsnarl, but False Surrender is the most consistent one. It is strong and is guaranteed to hit, which is good against accuracy-boosting Pokemon. It is also just as strong as Throat Chop, Dark Pulse and Crunch, which are usually the premier Dark-type moves.

Spirit Break is an unbelievable move to combine with Bulk Up. While Bulk Up raises the Pokemon’s defense against physical attacks, Spirit Break lowers the special attack of the opposing Pokemon.

Players can always run Play Rough, which is a stronger move, but it doesn’t have the stat-reducing effect that Spirit Break does.

Drain Punch synergizes well with the other three moves. After boosting its stats, Grimmsnarl can soak up all the HP it lost back with a powerful Drain Punch. This move can also efficiently deal with Steel-type Pokemon, which would otherwise beat Grimmsnarl.

The TM for this move is sadly only available in Wyndon at the shop in the Northern Pokemon Center, but it’s still worth it because it's so useful for the endgame.