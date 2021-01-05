Pokemon GO players only have a little bit of time left to catch Ho-Oh before its gone for an unknown amount of time.

January 5, 2020 is the last day Ho-Oh will be in Raids until whenever the next time is. There is a Shiny available and a decent chance at a 100% IV version.

This legendary bird is incredibly powerful in Pokemon GO. It has a plethora of moves to choose from. The right moveset for Ho-Oh, though, will truly focus on its strengths and help defeat gyms, raids, and other trainers easily.

The best moveset for Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

There are four quick moves that Ho-Oh can learn. They are Extrasensory, Hidden Power, Incinerate, and Steel Wing.

In regards to Charge Attacks, Ho-Oh can learn three in Pokemon GO. Those three are Brave Bird, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast. It can also learn Earthquake by using an Elite Charge TM.

Sunny weather in Pokemon GO boosts the stats of fire type Pokemon, including a legendary like Ho-Oh. In addition to a weather boost, it can use STAB attacks for extra power.

STAB stands for Same Type Attack Bonus. With Ho-Oh being a flying and fire type Pokemon, it is best to choice attacks of those types in order to really increase its usefulness.

That means, the best moveset revolves around Incinerate as the quick move and Brave Bird as the Charge Attack. This gives it one of each type of attack and provides it better coverage.

With a fire type move, it can decimate bug, steel, grass, and ice types in Pokemon GO. The flying type move will allow it to run through fighting, bug, and grass types. Bug and grass Pokemon won't stand a chance against Ho-Oh.

In PvE, Ho-Oh isn't as great as some other Pokemon GO options, but in PvP it truly excels. Within the Ultra and Master leagues, Ho-Oh can absolutely dominate with the above moveset.