Jolteon is the glass cannon of Eevee’s three evolutions in Pokemon Red and Blue. It’s a menacing Pokemon that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

There are many reasons why players might want to give their Eevee a Thunderstone. As an Electric-Type, Jolteon is only weak to Ground moves.

Spamming strong Electric moves like Thunderbolt and Thunder always deals reliable damage, especially for the many Water-type and Flying-type Pokemon in the game.

Also, nothing can outrun this Pokemon. Jolteon is great for players who just want to deal damage and not worry about taking any in return.

The best moveset for Jolteon in Pokemon Red and Blue

Thunder Wave

It may not be a damaging move, but Jolteon's Thunder Wave can slow down threats like Blaine’s Rapidash, Lance’s Aerodactyl, and Blue’s Alakazam to make battles a lot easier.

Bite

Bite can only be learned in the Eevee stage and is obviously tremendously weak. The move is still valuable to a Jolteon if it has Thunder Wave.

Since Pokemon who are paralyzed have a chance to be immobilized, Jolteon can spam Bite to have a decent chance of either flinching or preventing the opposing Pokemon from moving due to paralysis. This is known as a “para-flinch” strategy, and it can chip away at an opponent's health very quickly.

Thunderbolt

On just about any Electric-type Pokemon in Generation I, Thunderbolt is the most desirable move. Thanks to Jolteon’s immense speed and power, no Pokemon in the game that isn’t a Ground or Grass-type can deal with its Thunderbolt. It doesn’t even need to be a super effective hit for it to chunk the opposing Pokemon’s HP.

Some teams may have one Electric-type Pokemon. If that's the case, Jolteon is probably the best choice for the Thunderbolt TM. If a Thunder from Jolteon misses, it will take a huge amount of damage due to its poor defense.

Reflect

It isn’t the flashiest move but setting up a Reflect can change the outcome of a game. The bottom line is that Jolteon has a limited movepool when it comes to offensive moves. Its other attacking moves are Pin Missile, Double Kick, and similar weak attacks.

A trainer might be tempted to give Jolteon the Hyper Beam technical machine, but that works better on a physical attacker like Tauros or Golem. Jolteon can easily set up a Reflect that can make all of its teammates live longer. This move can come in handy for battles against many physical attackers like Koga’s Gym, Giovanni’s Gym, and Bruno’s Elite Four battle.