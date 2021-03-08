The Best Moveset for Mimikyu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Mimikyu's signature ability and terrifying typing allow for a moveset that's just as horrific as whatever Pokemon may lie underneath its disguise.

The Pikachu-mimicking Mimikyu took the franchise by storm after its reveal, with plenty of people fawning over the lonely Ghost type Pokemon. But unlike Pikachu, Mimikyu is a serious threat on the battlefield. The Ghost and Fairy typing negates damage from three separate types, including the ravaging force of Dragon type moves and the normally reliable damage of Normal type moves. With its Disguise ability, which completely negates the damage of the first attack used on Mimikyu, it can cause some serious problems with its murderous moveset.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best Moveset for Mimikyu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via TsaoShin on DeviantArt

Mimikyu's stat lineup has nothing to write home about. Its only notable stats are its special defense, speed, and attack. You wouldn't know it, but two out of the three of those are precisely the stats Mimikyu needs to be a menace to its opponents. A well-structured Mimikyu moveset can spell disaster for the opponent, making sure that they don't even have a chance at winning.

This moveset is one recommended by competitive players, but with some wiggle room based on how casual players may want to slot Mimikyu into their team.

Swords Dance

Play Rough

Shadow Sneak

Shadow Claw

Swords Dance is always a viable move option for any physical attacker that can learn it. This non-offensive move raises the user's attack stat by two whole stages, turning cuddly Pokemon paws into claws that rip and shred. Using Swords Dance is especially great on Mimikyu as it can be used on the first turn for essentially free while the opponent is dealing with the Pikachu cosplayer's Disguise.

Play Rough is a hard-hitting Fairy type move that has a chance to lower the enemy's attack. This effect isn't that useful, however, as most opponents who play around with Mimikyu end up fainting in a single hit. Unfortunately, this move is not a guaranteed hit with only 90% accuracy, so players may want to be careful if they're up against a Pokemon that can get off a strong hit should Mimikyu's plans to Play Rough go awry.

Even if Mimikyu's speed stat is its second-highest stat, there are still plenty of Pokemon that outspeed it. That's what the priority move Shadow Sneak is for! With STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus), this low-power move that always hits first will be able to take care of many of the speedier threats that Mimikyu might ordinarily struggle with.

Shadow Claw occupies this slot to complete the list. Shadow Claw is another Ghost type move, as it has a higher base power and an exceptional critical hit rate. Unlike Rough Play, it is meant to deal with bulkier Pokemon that Shadow Sneak might fail to take down.

However, for the purposes of a casual playthrough, you may want to replace Shadow Claw to have more coverage across your team. In that case, a move like Leech Life can handle Grass type Pokemon while also healing Mimikyu (Play Rough handles Dark types just fine and Shadow Sneak can sweep Psychic types), Wood Hammer can be deal with Water, Ground, and Rock type Pokemon, and Drain Punch for Normal, Rock, and Steel type Pokemon (once again, Play Rough for Dark types).

