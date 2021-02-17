Moltres is probably the most overlooked and most underrated of the Legendary Bird Pokemon of Kanto.

Falling in line, it is third compared to Articuno and Zapdos. It has "tres" in its name, to signify the number "three" in Spanish. It also receives the first half of its name from its typing, something to do with fire and heat.

Moltres is actually a great Pokemon to battle with despite its lesser popularity when put next to its counterparts. It makes for a great lead in battle and can dish out some incredible damage.

The best moveset for Moltres in Pokemon Red and Blue

Agility

Although Zapdos is the quickest of the Legendary Birds, all three have a solid Speed stat. Agility will ensure that a two stage rise in Speed will make Moltres faster than any other Pokemon it will come across. Using this move first in battle will almost guarantee Moltres a team sweep with its following moves.

Fire Spin

Fire Spin is a nasty move in Pokemon Red and Blue. Power and accuracy are a bit low, but if it hits, Moltres will be set up for success. It will do some initial damage and for 2-5 turns after, chip damage will occur. During that time, the target is unable to attack. Moltres should be able to take advantage of that with ease.

Fire Blast

Fire Blast does massive damage, and in Generation I, it has a 30% chance of applying burn to the target Pokemon. If a Pokemon is burned and caught in Fire Spin, the HP reduction at the end of each turn will be huge. Fire Blast is also a STAB move, making it one of the most dangerous attacks when Moltres uses it.

Hyper Beam

A speedy Moltres can easily trap another Pokemon in Fire Spin before they can make a move. This is especially useful on those that resist Fire-type attacks. Hyper Beam is the finishing move of the set. In Generation I, Hyper Beam will not need a recharge if the target is knocked out. This massive maneuver will be enough to take out any Pokemon that could give Moltres trouble.