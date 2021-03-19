Roserade is an incredible Grass/Poison-type to utilize in battle in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

In Generation III, Roselia was the final form of Budew. One Generation later and Pokemon added the incredibly diverse evolution of Roserade. It has been a staple of the series since.

Roserade is a special nightmare for opponents. It has good Special Defense, solid Speed, and a very high Special Attack stat. With the right moveset, Roserade can be a very useful partner to have on the battlefield.

The best moveset for Roserade in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Leaf Storm

Leaf Storm is one of the most powerful moves in Pokemon overall, not just for a Grass-type. It does massive Special damage, which Roserade excels at. However, it does lower the user's Special Attack by two stages after each use. Use it wisely, but also note that it receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. That makes it even stronger when Roserade uses it.

Sludge Bomb

Sludge Bomb is a move that provides great coverage. It also receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. This move simply inflicts huge Poison-type damage. It also has a 30% chance of poisoning the target Pokemon. This is another attack that adds to Roserade's amazing Special Attack repertoire.

Extrasensory

Roserade makes a wonderful Special Sweeper. Adding another coverage move is a no-brainer. Extrasensory is a very powerful Psychic-type move. It inflicts damage and has a 10% chance to cause the opposing Pokemon to flinch. It does not receive a STAB like the other two attacks, but can still do solid damage to the right opponent.

Sleep Powder

Sleep Powder rounds out the moveset quite well. If Roserade outspeeds an opponent, Sleep Powder quickly makes them a non-factor. It may then switch out for a more favorable match up. Also, if an ally Pokemon can use Follow Me or a move to protect Roserade, ensuring it remains on the field for the turn, Sleep Powder can immediately disrupt a trainer's game plan.