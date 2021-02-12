Snorlax is one of the most popular Pokemon to ever grace the franchise. Part of the original 151, this hulking monster got its start in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Possessing one of the most unique movesets in any game, Snorlax is a fine addition to any team that it's available in. However, Red and Blue feature moves that are no longer teachable in the current games, so its moveset will differ in the first two series titles.

Here's the best moveset for Snorlax in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best Pokemon Red and Blue moveset for Snorlax

As a pure Normal type, Snorlax has the ability to learn a huge variety of moves in Generation I. From Fire to Water to Electric moves, there are very few TMs Snorlax can't learn. As such, it can be somewhat difficult to pinpoint a specific moveset for this giant beast.

However, there's a general consensus among fans concerning Snorlax's moves in Pokemon Red and Blue.

Body Slam

Earthquake

Ice Beam

Rest

The moveset takes into account all types of coverage. Starting off, Body Slam grants you Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with Snorlax, as it's a Normal type move. Body Slam also features great base power and has a good chance to paralyze the opponent you use it on.

Next, Earthquake is one of the strongest Ground moves in any Pokemon game and works great in a wide variety of battles. Teaching it to Snorlax gives you coverage against Electric, Fire, Poison, etc.

Third on the moveset is Ice Beam, which is the second best Ice move in Pokemon Red and Blue. The first, Blizzard, is inaccurate and has half the PP of Ice Beam. Snorlax with this move just, once again, increases your coverage and damage.

Last in the moveset is Rest, one of Snorlax's signature moves. For non-damaging attacks, you can go with Amnesia to raise your stats but Rest is invaluable as a stalling tool. Unless you're up against a Machamp or strong Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan, you can stall out Pokemon for huge amounts of time with Rest.