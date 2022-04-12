The best moveset for Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has a fun battle system that requires plenty of skill and planning from its millions of players. Though it is far from its famous summer heyday, the game is still hugely popular and well worth getting into.

Tapu Bulu is available as part of the Spring Into Spring event, in a five-star raid that grants the legendary island guardian as a reward. Bulu is the fourth legendary of Alola to reach the game and is a fierce combatant.

Tapu Bulu's best moves in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Spring into spring with:

Costumed Pokémon in the wild

🥚 Themed Pokémon hatching from Eggs

Tapu Bulu making its debut in a five-star raids



#SeasonOfAlola



Tapu Bulu has a few solid moves to choose from in Pokemon GO, but its best moveset makes it a very solid threat on the battlefield. Players should lean into Tapu Bulu's type advantage to get the STAB damage from some of its best moves.

Tapu Bulu has two options for fast moves: Bullet Seed and Rock Smash. Rock Smash does substantially more damage, at nine or four per turn. Meanwhile, Bullet Seed does only five damage or 1.6 per turn. Bullet Seed does, however, generate almost twice as much energy as Rock Smash and earns STAB damage with every usage. The former move might seem weaker on paper, but it's clearly the better option.

Charge moves are a little more complicated. Tapu Bulu has four to choose from: Dazzling Gleam, Megahorn, Grass Knot, and Solar Beam. Players can choose to trade damage for energy costs. The lowest one comes from Grass Knot, at 90 damage and only 50 energy.

The highest is Solar Beam at 150 damage and 80 energy. Megahorn and Dazzling Gleam each do 110 damage for 55 and 70 energy respectively.

The best option for a quick battle is Grass Knot. As a Grass type move, it gets STAB damage, which equalizes the weaker damage output. In addition, using Bullet Seed to rapidly gain energy alongside the move with the cheapest energy cost ensures that it'll be tossed out often.

If the player goes up against enemies that have a type advantage against Tapu Bulu, Megahorn is the best option. Flying and Poison-type Pokemon are a huge threat against Tapu Bulu, and Megahorn costs very little to deal a good amount of damage.

Tapu Bulu's stats in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Avatar items inspired by the villainous team of the Alola region are now available in the in-game shop!



Moves aren't everything in Pokemon GO's battle system. Pokemon have existing original stats to consider before picking their best possible loadout.

Tapu Bulu is a very powerful Pokemon, with an outstanding Attack of 208 and a solid Defense of 181. Surprisingly, however, Tapu Bulu is a bit of a glass cannon in the game.

For a legendary Pokemon, Tapu Bulu has a very low maximum health. Battles of attrition aren't this island guardian's forte. Players need to attack early and often destroy their foes as quickly as possible.

Bullet Seed works in Tapu Bulu's favor by ensuring that the player can unleash the charged move as often as possible. From there, they want the cheapest option to make sure that they are regularly inflicting significant damage.

Tapu Bulu might not be the strongest option in Pokemon GO, but a skilled player can build them into a great threat. Tapu Bulu is only available in a five-star raid until April 18.

