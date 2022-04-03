The best moveset for Salazzle in Pokémon GO

Salazzle is a very interesting Pokémon part of the latest Team GO-inspired event in Pokémon GO. Players will be able to collect the Pokémon Salandit and Salazzle during this event, and they are going to want to take them into battle.

But first, they will want to ensure they are using the best moveset for this Poison and Fire Pokémon. Here are the best moves to use with Salazzle.

The best moveset for players to use with Salazzle in Pokémon GO

Salazzle is a Poison and Fire Pokémon, which means that it will be vulnerable to Ground, Psychic, Rock and Water-Type moves. However, it will be resistant to Fairy, Grass, Bug, Ice, Fire, Steel, Poison and Fighting types.

This makes it a highly versatile Pokémon in terms of what it is resistant to, and it is capable of fitting into many different compositions because of this.

Salazzle is an interesting choice for any team

Salazzle will be able to dish out the damage very quickly but is not capable of taking much damage herself. Salazzle has a max CP of 2479, with 228 attack, 130 defenses and 169 stamina.

This makes Salazzle a Pokémon if the player can quickly put down their opponent's Pokémon. However, Salazzle will not be able to withstand much punishment and will go down fast when hit.

Players will want to get in and quickly dish out the damage with Salazzle to use her effectively in combat (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Players who wish to make the most out of using their Salazzle in battle will want to ensure that they select a few different moves. For the fast move, players want to use incinerate. For the charged moves, players should use Dragon Pulse and Poison Fang. This will allow players to quickly dish out the damage, though they want to put down the other Pokémon fast to avoid Salazzle being struck.

How players can get a Salazzle in Pokémon GO

For players to get a Salazzle in Pokémon GO, they will need to beat the Team GO Rocket leaders for them to drop their 12km Strange Eggs. As of now, players can only receive a Salandit from these Strange Eggs.

Once they get a female Salandit, players can evolve the Salandit into a Salazzle using 50 Salandit Candy. Only female Salandits can evolve into Salazzle.

