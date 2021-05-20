What are strange eggs in Pokemon GO?

Strange eggs are just another type of egg that can be found in Pokemon GO.

These are 12 km eggs that hatch into Poison-type Pokemon, Dark-type Pokemon, and Pokemon that evolve to have one of these two types. Pancham and Larvitar are good examples of the latter, as Pancham is a Fighting-type that gains a secondary Dark-typing upon evolution and Larvitar is a Rock and Ground-type that swaps out its Ground-typing for Dark.

At the current moment, here is a list of all of the Pokemon obtainable from hatching strange eggs:

Tier 1 Rarity:

Absol

Larvitar

Pawniard

Scraggy

Vullaby

Tier 2 Rarity

Deino

Pancham

Sandile

Skorupi

Qwilfish

This list was just updated for the second time ever on May 18th, just as the Luminous Legends Y - Part 1 event began. This was, in part, to add in the previously mentioned Pancham, who was added into Pokemon GO at the same time as the event starting.

Where can strange eggs be found in Pokemon GO?

Team GO Rocket (Image via Niantic)

Players can snag strange eggs for themselves by throwing down with one of the Team GO Rocket higher-ups. Emerging victorious against Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo will net the player a strange egg. The player will need some spare space in their item bag, egg bag, and Pokemon Storage, for the egg to drop.

These aren't the easiest fights in the world, so players should walk into these fights with a strategy in mind.

Once a strange egg has been obtained, it's as easy as popping it into an incubator and taking a trip around town to hatch it. Walking, jogging, or cycling are the suggested methods (be safe!), but players can also take it easy and drive to hatch their eggs so long as they drive slow enough.

Players should, of course, not play Pokemon GO while driving; rather, they should have someone else drive or park whenever it's time for an egg to hatch.