The best MP40 loadout for COD Vanguard Ranked Play

With Season 2 in COD Vanguard came Ranked Play, an entire game mode dedicated to reaching higher and higher ranks against other players. It isn’t for nothing either; unique rewards are handed out to the best players.

In Ranked Play, players have to bring their best out. For doing this, the fans of SMGs popularly choose the MP40. It is fantastic at shredding enemy health, especially at close range.

The goal with this MP40 loadout is to give it a snappier playstyle and increase movement speed. Here’s what the best MP40 loadout in Ranked Play looks like.

COD Vanguard: Best MP40 loadout in Ranked Play

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer or No. 3 Rifle Brake

: F8 Stabilizer or No. 3 Rifle Brake Barrel : Krausnick 317mm 04B

: Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic : Krausnick ISO2M or NONE

: Krausnick ISO2M or NONE Stock : Krausnick 33M Folding

: Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : NONE

: NONE Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit : Quick

: Quick Perk 1 : Survival Training or Ninja

: Survival Training or Ninja Perk 2 : Radar

: Radar Perk 3: Double Time

The F8 Stabilizer provides accuracy and damage range, but at the cost of accuracy when firing from the hip and ADS after sprinting. Neither is necessary with the MP40. Popular COD Vanguard player “Scump” opts for a No. 3 Rifle Brake.

To make use of the accuracy, the Krausnick317mm 04B is chosen to improve recoil control and weapon handling. The Krausnick 33M Folding, Stippled Grip, and the SMLE Pistol Grip offer a combination of enhanced ADS, recoil control, and accuracy.

As for the optic, the Krausnick ISO2M is a fine choice, but expert CoD Vanguard players tend to ditch the optic and go with the standard. It comes down to preference.

Taking Brace as proficiency is non-negotiable. Considering this MP40 loadout aims to improve accuracy and recoil control, Brace makes those first few bullets even more accurate. In Ranked Play, that could mean life or death.

There’s some wiggle room for equipment and perks, but not much. Frags and Stun Grenades are fan-favorites. Players aiming for a stealthier approach can go with Ninja; otherwise, it’s Survival Training.

Radar and Double Time are standards in COD Vanguard competitive play. As a secondary weapon, take the Ratt.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha