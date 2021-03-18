The best nature for Rolycoly in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Rolycoly is a versatile Pokemon from the Galar Region that can run several different sets and natures.

Rolucoly evolves into Coalossal, a very interesting Pokemon since it is both high Defense (base 120) and Special Defense (90). Coupled with a gigantic 110 HP stat, Coalossal is a tank that will need to take several hard-hitting attacks before it goes down. While its signature ability, Steam Engine, can be very effective at getting Coalossal to a high speed if it gets activated, Flame Body can do more favors for the Pokemon at times. Flame Body burns the target if it makes contact with Coalossal, which will cut the opponent’s attack in half and make Coalossal even harder to KO as a result. This is the best nature to help Coalossal’s defenses:

The best individual nature for Rolycoly in Pokemon Sword and Shield

With Rolycoly, the debate between defensive and specially defense can be difficult. Rolycoly’s best nature, albeit only by a bit, is Impish. This is especially true if the Pokemon has Flame Body, since it would need to tank the incoming hit to burn the opponent in the first place. A burned target in front of a defensive Rolycoly will do practically no damage. This will allow Rolycoly to get multiple attacks off, or set up with Iron Defense to create a powerful Body Press.

It’s important to note that Impish lowers Special Attack, so this nature really only benefits a physical set on Rolycoly. This works well because Rolycoly’s physical movepool is so great, but Rolycoly also gets a fairly good amount of special moves like Flamethrower, Earth Power, and the new Scorching Sands. If players get a hold of Bold Rolycoly, it may be worth it to teach Rolycoly special moves, since Bold would decrease Attack.

For a specially defensive Rolycoly, it’s better to have a Calm nature, which decreases Attack while it boosts Special Defense. This set could be pretty nice since Coalossal has so many ways to burn the opponent, it may not be necessary to double down on physical defense. Not only does Rolycoly get Flame Body, but Scald, Scorching Sands, Flamethrower and Will-O-Wisp all have a chance to burn opposing Pokemon. Therefore, having a high Special Defense will allow Rolycoly to deal with a larger variety of Pokemon.

While more defensive sets are preferred, when Rolycoly evolves into Coalossal, it gets decent attacking stats (80 for both). An Adamant or Modest set can work well for one specific reason: Assault Vest. Trainers can find this item in the Lake of Outrage, and it works very well on Coalossal given the stats and movepool of the Pokemon. Assault Vest raises the holder’s Special Defense by a stage, but it means that the Pokemon can only run attacking moves.

Fortunately for Coalossal, it usually runs mostly attacks aside from the occasional Will-O-Wisp or Iron Defense (competitive players might also appreciate Stealth Rocks too). Since both of Coalossal’s defenses will be high with this item, it might prefer a more offensive nature so that its moves can deal significant damage.