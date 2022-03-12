The best outfit to use in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West feels a bit drowned out by that other open-world juggernaut, but there's still tons of fun to be had. The excellent follow-up to the 2017 robot dinosaur hunting game completely holds up and still plays great.

Alloy can outfit herself with sets of armor that will keep her safe and improve her abilities. Outfits have two benefits: resistance that reduces damage from specific attacks, and skills that grant various gameplay benefits. The trouble with picking an outfit is that different sets work for different playstyles.

The best outfits in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West players who want to get into stabbing range and do massive melee damage will benefit most from the Oseram Artificer Armor Set. Those who want to kill from a distance should try the Nora Thunder Warrior set. Players who prefer to mount up and let enemies do the fighting need the Tenakth Tactician.

The Oseram Artificer Armor Set grants the player a massive boost to attack power and an improvement to the resonator. On top of its huge resistances, it's the perfect option for melee-focused players.

The Nora Thunder Warrior increases power from heavy weapons and it offers increases to concentration and stamina. This armor is perfect for players who enjoy sniping from stealth and wielding big guns.

The Tenakth Tactitian offers some great resistance, but the real draw is its abilities while mounted. This set helps players to override enemy machines, which then makes them substantially stronger when mounted. Players with the Tactician set can reasonably beat most threats with other nearby threats.

Unlocking the armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla @Guerrilla We had a crazy February with you all, as we celebrated the launch of Horizon Forbidden West! Our community shared their excitement and talents with us throughout the month, check it out here! We had a crazy February with you all, as we celebrated the launch of Horizon Forbidden West! Our community shared their excitement and talents with us throughout the month, check it out here! https://t.co/3syVieifMt

Each set of armor features a radically different path to acquiring, but each offers tremendous benefits.

The Artificer requires besting the seventeen salvage contracts for the Oseram tinkerers. The first is handed out by Keruf in Barren Light, and the rest can be found in the Stillsands, Raintrace, and Greenswell regions. The questline will appear in the menu, and the armor will be given to Alloy once it's completed.

The Thunder Warrior can be purchased for 54 Arena Medals in Memorial Grove. The arena is only open after the "Opening the Arena" sidequest is completed, which is only available after the completion of "The Kulrut" story mission. The Prize Master will happily hand over the set for those medals.

Finally, the Tactician can simply be bought from a Stitcher in the Thornmarsh area. The cost is high; 2,000 Metal Shards, a Thunderjaw Circulator, and an Apex Slitherfang Heart. Hunt for Slitherfangs at night to find an Apex, they typically nest around Scalding Spear. The cost is high, but the new set is worth it.

The best armor in Horizon Forbidden West is entirely dependent on playstyle, but there is something to be said for mixing it up. A player carrying all three of these legendary armor sets is ready for any situation.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul