Splitgate is a unique first-person shooter that combines gunplay with portal placement to twist the genre.

Players know just how popular this game has become as of late. Queues were up to hours for a short time as the concurrent player count grew by nearly 400%. That count continues to grow.

If you are one of those Splitgate players or are just starting in the FPS, you will want the game to look the best that it can on PC. It is important to know what the best graphical settings for Splitgate are.

The best Splitgate graphical settings for PC

Image via 1047 Games

Of course, it depends on how high of an end PC you have to determine the best graphical settings. In almost any game, including Splitgate, competitive players play with wild settings that include lower graphics for a better frame rate.

If that is of no consequence to you, then you will be looking to make this beautiful game as vivid as it can be on your PC. Splitgate is incredibly visual, with popping colors and smooth transitions.

I started playing @Splitgate a few days ago on pc, i play kbm and its so clean with the gameplay, recommend it to everyone. the graphics are crisp too, the portals are a good way of movement around the map and to kill people through also! — sparkz (@sparxyzz) July 19, 2021

Most players will be running a middle-of-the-road PC to play Splitgate. Therefore, the best FPS, best graphics and best in-game settings can be combined to make it run and look great.

Here are the best PC graphical settings in Splitgate:

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution Scale : 100.0

: 100.0 FOV : 85

: 85 V-Sync : Off

: Off View Distance : Medium

: Medium Post Process : High

: High Shadows : Medium

: Medium Textures : High

: High Effects : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing: Low

To change your Splitgate settings, go to the Settings menu and the Video tab. All of the above options will be available for you to select. Of course, if your PC is a bit lower or higher than just a medium rig, adjust them accordingly.

Playing Splitgate makes me wish I had a better CPU and graphics card so that I could stream or at least record clips without a big performance hit. I just don't think my 1060 GTX and i3-8100 will swing it. — Dylan Martin (@DylanLJMartin) August 10, 2021

Until you try it out, you never know what kind of graphical settings you could get for Splitgate out of your PC setup. The aforementioned is just a base for the average player to make Splitgate look great.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen