The best perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

MultiVersus may be in an open beta state, but this has not stopped dedicated players from constructing optimal builds. While there is always room for fun and experimentation, finding optimal builds can be a big help when pursuing competitive ranked battles once the mode releases.

While it may sound unusual for those who are used to more mainstream platform fighters like Super Smash Bros., these types of builds can greatly contribute to how a character plays in-game. They add a whole new level of play that other fighting games do not have.

Another factor that greatly contributes to MultiVersus' popularity is its amazing roster of playable characters. For example, one of the characters that players can choose is Game of Thrones' Arya Stark.

Arya Stark is an Assassin character with aerial prowess in MultiVersus

Arya Stark, as she appears in one of the trailers for the game (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

If you're on the fence about whether to play Arya Stark in MultiVersus, it would be helpful to learn a bit about her role first.

Arya is an Assassin character in the game. This means she excels at dealing the final blow in 2v2s. She is also one of the most agile and skill-based characters on the roster.

Perks in MultiVersus are gained by leveling up characters. This means that players may have to play Arya for a while before having the perks for this build. Participating in fights is the most common way to level up. Of course, winning these fights grants the most experience compared to losing them.

The first and earliest perk that players can get for Arya in MultiVersus is called the Snowball Effect. This perk gives players the advantage of dealing 7% more damage to the enemy with the highest percentage of damage. This perk is made even better in 2v2s as the effects of this perk are also given to teammates.

The next perk in this build is one of Arya's signature perks, Betrayal. This perk unlocks at level 8. It adds a bit of support to Arya's kit.

The effects of the perk grant Arya's allies the "enraged" buff when they are struck by her dagger. This increases the amount of damage her allies can dish out in a fight.

The next perk in this build is Second Wind Beneath Your Wings. This perk is unlocked at level 11 and synergizes greatly with Arya's great air control. It allows players to go even deeper for offstage knock-outs by refreshing their aerial specials if they succeed in knocking out an enemy. This allows for recovery.

The final perk in this build is Percussive Punch Power. This perk unlocks at level 12 and allows a flat damage increase among both the player and their ally. These attacks also deal more knockback, allowing easier securing of knock-outs. This also makes Arya's combos much more fatal.

If players take Arya Stark into rank mode, these recommendations should help them rise to the top.

