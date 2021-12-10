The best perks to run in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific may have brought a new era to the battle royale, but some things have remained the same.

Players can still use some of their favorite perks, along with some new ones, to adapt their own playstyle in Caldera. Perks are a vital part of every Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific player's loadout.

Just like in Warzone on Verdansk, players can grab a loadout with three different perks. The three best perks that you can run at this time are Ghost, Tracker, Double Time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer only.

The three best perks in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Ghost

Ghost in COD: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

Ghost is a classic Call of Duty perk that players can use in Warzone Pacific. Ghost makes players undetectable to spy planes, intel, and field mics. On Caldera, it is a better choice than the Cold Blooded perk.

Cold Blooded can be gained while a player kneels in the bodies of water found across the map. That opportunity gives Ghost the leg up. Staying hidden on the radar is invaluable.

Tracker

The Tracker perk in COD: Warzone. (Image via Activision)

None of the second perk slot options hold a candle to Tracker at this point in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. This is the perfect perk for players wanting to rack up kills or even avoid certain areas.

Tracker lets players see footprint trails of enemies. It even provides markers at enemy death locations. If you want to pick a fight, follow the trail. If you want to stay out of it, head the other direction.

Double Time

Double Time in COD: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The map of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is massive. Caldera could see players running from end to end. Double Time will make that journey just a bit easier with its Tactical Sprint duration increase.

Also Read Article Continues below

The amount of time a player can use Tactical Sprint is doubled. On top of that, crouch movement speed is increased by 30%. Mobility is key in a battle royale. Staying put in one place for too long is a death sentence. Double Time will keep you moving.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee