The best Perks to use in Rumbleverse

Epic Games' Rumbleverse is finally here, and it has already amassed a large following. The free-to-play battle royale brawler mimics the gameplay of the company's most popular title, Fortnite, and revamps it with a new style of combat reminiscent of fighting games.

Luckily, the game also gives players tons of room for experimentation when it comes to builds, thanks to the different perks that can be obtained during a match. After all, spicing up gameplay can be hard without a catalog of guns and other weapons to make up a loadout.

As players progress in Rumbleverse, they will notice that a few perks perform better in a standard game round compared to others. As a result, many have begun to speculate on different perk loadouts to make their characters as strong as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The ability to outrun one's opponent is key to coming out on top in Rumbleverse

Official imagery for the game (Image via Epic Games)

When analyzing Rumbleverse's gameplay, players will find that having the best possible movement is the key to success. This is a welcome change as most mainstream battle royales thrive on slow gameplay that revolves around a cycle of looting and finding other players to fight.

This game is one of the few notable exceptions to this commonplace flaw established by the genre. Given that the majority of damage dealt to players will come from hand-to-hand combat, the ability to outrun one's opponent is the key to winning a fight.

The perks, Runner and Nimble, are two of the best possible perks for this practice. Stamina is one of the most important resources that players can manage in the game. The resource allows players to dash, dodge attacks, and even use special moves. Runner and Nimble will help players cut down on their consumption of the resource.

While Runner's 40% cheaper stamina cost for dashing and Nimble's 50% cheaper dodge cost is very helpful, sustainability is crucial in Rumbleverse.

Luckily, there are two great perks that players can get to increase the amount of health they regenerate upon fulfilling different requirements.

The Satisfaction perk requires a bit more skill to successfully pull off but is very rewarding when players get value from it. Upon eliminating an enemy, this perk will heal and energize players. It allows players to quickly recover after a close fight.

Meditative is another great perk in Rumbleverse. It allows players to regenerate their health with no downside. However, it also requires them to stand still in order to do so. Given the game's large map, players should have no problem finding a quiet place to get their value from the perk.

Official artwork for Rumbleverse (Image via Epic Games)

For players who love to live dangerously, the Temper perk can be very useful for getting into and quickly winning various fights. It allows players to temporarily deal 20% more damage after taking damage themselves. Given the constant stream of damage players take in fights, this perk can often carry a fight.

Players can find a wide variety of perk combinations in Rumbleverse, and each round provides different perks, making the game fun and unique.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh