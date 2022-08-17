Rumbleverse guide: Best attack-based build

Rumbleverse, Epic Games’ new take on the battle royale genre, has a variety of ways to approach the game. While tanking or healing is nice and helpful, some people prefer to stomp through other players, dealing as much damage as possible.

No one build will be completely unstoppable, but in this Rumbleverse guide, the goal is to batter users for as much damage as possible to come out on top. That part will be up to the gamer’s skill level, but having the right perks and abilities can’t hurt.

Which Rumbleverse perks and stats do attack builds need?

Rumbleverse has 15 perks as of this writing, and gamers can use up to ten at once. Not all these are useful for being the strongest attack build possible in this battle royale.

Aerodynamic is easily one of the best possible perks to pick up. It increases damage on perfectly-landed (lower altitude) elbows by 25%. Practicing and perfecting those elbows can increase damage.

Another excellent perk to pick up is Ballistic, which increases damage on dropkicks. It has players perform a Ballistic Blow after a dropkick hits, increasing the damage by 60%. It’s worth noting they don’t have to hit the attack button again.

Then there’s Bombastic, which triggers during hammer fist combos. It increases the damage by 37% and increases the first and last hit of the combo specifically. While it isn’t tons of damage on its own, it helps when combined with the other perks.

The Brainbuster isn’t just a great professional wrestling move but also a powerful perk. Vicious attack damage is increased by 54% to opponents, making it very viable. It also increases the distance users leap, making it one of the most potent attack-based Rumbleverse perks.

Weapons Master is a bit of a simple decision, increasing weapon attack damage by 30% but only for weapons used while holding them. Thrown weapons are not affected by the perk and will gain nothing.

The Windfist perk will increase the space clearing of the Backfist while also increasing its damage by 33%. Suddenly, it’s a lot scarier to deal with an attacker in Rumbleverse.

Finally, Temper, while not incredibly important, is helpful. When taking damage, it can increase the gamer’s damage by 20%, meaning it stacks up nicely with the various other perks.

Stats, special attacks, and attacking in Rumbleverse

There are stats and stat pods to consider as well. Damage is the most important stat, which, as its name implies, increases the damage the player does.

Core Powder stat pods are the most important ones to find by smashing through crates in Rumbleverse. It grants a 10% increase in the number of damage players deal. The more of these consumed, the greater the damage will be.

There is a wealth of Special Attacks worth using in the game. Vicious and Chargeable Attacks are the best, but here is a list of great Special Attacks to consider.

Special Attacks to look out for

Chokeslam

Super Chokeslam

Ruby Crusher

Emerald Crusher

Stone Crusher

Vicious Mist

Big Swing

Giant Swing

Cyclone

Super Cyclone

Omega Cyclone

Superkick

Superduper Kick

Tackle

Spear Tackle

Javelin Tackle

Super Sumoslap

Omega Uppercut

Rocket Jump

Skyrocket

Good Izunadrop

Great IzunaDrop

Attack Priority is also key in this game. Two attacks of the same priority can Clash, stopping both attacks and building Superstar Meter. There are seven attack priorities in this build.

Attack Priority

Basic Vicious

Special Vicious

Basic Strike

Special Strike

Weapon

Power

Super

These attacks increase in power, and Super attacks ultimately have a higher priority than Basic Vicious. This is because they are stronger and can help drop enemies faster.

Rumbleverse weapons, a rare, powerful weapon type, are often very desired, as are ones with higher durability.

Weapons with higher durability mean they can be used more often in combat without fear of breaking at an inopportune moment. Some options include the Red Folding Chair, Blue Bat, Plastic Chair, and Mail Box.

There are several ways to play, but keeping these tips in mind will help attack-based players come out on top in this grapple-based Battle Royale.

