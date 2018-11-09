×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The Brainbuster - Who Did It Best?

Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    09 Nov 2018, 09:22 IST

Only the most skilled wrestler can pull this move off perfectly
Only the most skilled wrestler can pull this move off perfectly

The Brainbuster is one of the most awesome wrestling moves ever created. It’s a move that’s both simple to execute but extremely dangerous at the same time. After all, the whole premise of the move is to lift your opponent up and then drop them (presumably) head-first into the mat from a vertical suplex position.

However, before we look at which wrestler did the best Brainbuster, we need to get one technical matter out of the way. Many wrestling moves are either created or popularized in Japan, before being used in North American promotions. Even in Japan, commentators use English names for wrestling moves because wrestling is predominantly an English-speaking market. Yet in Japan the word ‘brainbuster’ is used differently.

Any vertical suplex, even ones that end with the victim landing on their back, is called a ‘Brainbuster’. We’re talking about the Vertical suplex lift drop into a head-first, DDT-style spike, which in Japan is called a ‘sheerdrop’. So technically the move we’re talking about here is the ‘sheerdrop Brainbuster’.

The Brainbuster is an expert’s wrestling move; only the most skilled and experienced wrestlers can be trusted to use this move without injuring or killing their opponents. Only a select elite could use this move on a regular basis, and when they did, they made the move look amazing.

So which one of them hit the best Brainbuster ever?

#7 Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii is a vicious wrestler who hits hard and can take an inhuman amount of punishment
Ishii is a vicious wrestler who hits hard and can take an inhuman amount of punishment

Tomohiro Ishii is New Japan’s resident brawling machine. Since about 2013, Ishii has made an explosive impact on NJPW’s roster, having all these outstanding matches with anyone and everyone. While most people know Ishii for his brawls and stiff strikes, his main finisher is a Brainbuster that he hits with devastating force.

Ishii is incredibly strong for such a short man, and he has shown this by lifting wrestlers bigger than himself up for the Brainbuster with ease. Of course, this applies to almost everyone in New Japan as Ishii is one of the shortest wrestlers on their roster.

Perhaps his most impressive Brainbuster was on Bad Luck Fale, who is billed as weight almost 350 pounds. Yet Ishii was able to land his signature Brainbuster without any effort.

It takes an exceptionally strong and skilled wrestler to lift someone that heavy into a vertical suplex and drop them in a way that only makes it look like they land on their head and neck without actually doing so.


1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Austin Aries Finn Balor WWE Best and Worst WWE Little Known Facts
Alex Podgorski
SENIOR ANALYST
Alex is a lifelong professional wrestling fan that loves to write about it just as much as he enjoys watching it.
The Powerbomb - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Lariat - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Tombstone Piledriver - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Chokeslam - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Spear - Who does it best?
RELATED STORY
The Burning Hammer - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
The Double-Arm DDT - Who Did It Best?
RELATED STORY
4 Storylines that could have amused the WWE Universe in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends In Real-Life
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2010
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us