Rumbleverse guide: How to heal

Iron Galaxy's Rumbleverse is a unique and fresh take on the battle royale genre. The newly released free-to-play "Brawler Royale" drops up to 40 players on the game's ever-shrinking map called the Grandpital City. All players must fight against one another with the goal of being the ultimate survivor.

Although the basic gameplay premise for Rumbleverse remains the same as most games in the battle royale genre, the title differentiates itself with its melee-focused combat system.

In Rumbleverse, players do not have access to any firearms or guns. Instead, the combat is centered purely around melee attacks like punches, kicks, and elbow drops.

Matches in the game can often times get intense, with players requiring to time their attacks, dodges, and blocks in order to survive. Much like other games of the genre, players also have access to healing items that they can use to restore a portion of their health.

There are two ways to heal in Rumbleverse

There are two distinct ways of healing in Rumbleverse, one via the use of items and the other by meditating, with both having their own advantages and disadvantages.

How to heal using items in Rumbeverse

The game has two items that can help players regain their lost health and one item that permanently boosts their maximum HP during a match. These items are listed below:

Big Chicken: Restores Health. Big Chicken is a healing item that players can use twice. It restores 300 HP per use. Players can determine how many uses are left for the item by going to their storage and inspecting the green bar below it.

Restores Health. Big Chicken is a healing item that players can use twice. It restores 300 HP per use. Players can determine how many uses are left for the item by going to their storage and inspecting the green bar below it. Chicken: Restores Health. Chicken is similar to Big Chicken in its health restoration properties as eating it will restore 300 HP. The only difference, however, is that it can only be used once.

Restores Health. Chicken is similar to Big Chicken in its health restoration properties as eating it will restore 300 HP. The only difference, however, is that it can only be used once. Core Powder: Max Health Up. Using this item increases players' health by 10%. It can be used multiple times in the match. Each time players use a Core Powder, it adds one bar to the stat pods. Players can check the stat pods on the bottom-right corner of the screen. The maximum bars that can be filled for stat pods is 10.

Players should always be on the lookout for healing items that appear randomly throughout the map of Grandpital City. Storing these items in the inventory for future use is quite easy as players only need to press the directional buttons on the D-pad in order to add them to the storage.

To use the healing items, players need to press the X-button on the Xbox controller or the Square button on the PlayStation controller.

How to heal without using any items in Rumbleverse

Meditating in the game allows players to automatically heal without exhausting any items from their inventory. However, it does leave them vulnerable for a short amount of time. In order to meditate, players need to stay in a place without moving for at least two seconds.

Before using it, players need to unlock the ability to meditate. They can do this by dealing damage to other players. Dealing damage to opponents fills the perk meter, which dispenses a unique perk once full.

The "meditative perk," as it is called in the game, unlocks at a 6.67% chance rate when the perk meter is full. The perk meter is located on the screen above the stat slots.

Rumbleverse is available to download for free on Windows PC via Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

