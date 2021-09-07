The best run plays in Madden 22

Madden 22 may have all of the familiar systems that other Madden games have, but that doesn't mean players shouldn't expect run plays or any other offensive formations to change slightly. With each new Madden installment, more nuances and formations are provided for players to utilize.

With all of the available formations and run plays in Madden 22, it can be hard to tell which ones players should be using. There is no doubt that not all run plays are equal, and selecting the right ones is important.

However, which game modes players are in will make a difference to the available run plays. Custom settings or teams will allow players to choose the playbook that they desire, but normal head-to-head matches may dictate that players are required to select certain teams in the NFL to use the best plays.

In other words, Madden 22 players can't simply choose any play that they want at any time. Regardless, it's still beneficial to know which run plays work the best, and in which team's playbooks those plays can be found.

Best run plays that players can utilize in Madden 22

Run plays are great for gaining yards in shorts spurts, especially when a defense is tough to break or if they aren't as efficient in covering run-heavy plays. One of the first things to do when looking for a good run play is to choose a team that prioritizes running offense.

One of the playbooks that gets cited often is the Baltimore Ravens, mainly for the idea of prioritizing run play offense in Madden 22. However, players can get more specific than simply using a team. The best run play to use for the Ravens playbook is the Strong Z Close formation. It doesn't require setup, and players can utilize it as a wide set run.

Another option is part of the Chicago Bears offensive playbook. The run play itself is under the Gun section, and will be labeled as an offset. As for the formation, it's called the 5 6 Trap, and is another fantastic run play that can be utilized in Madden 22.

As a third run play option that exceeds expectations, Madden 22 players can use the Pistol Weak play which can also be altered with HB options on the field. There are also plenty of other run plays in Madden 22, but these are some of the best.

Edited by Siddharth Satish