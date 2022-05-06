The best settings to increase FPS in Halo Infinite

Players of Halo Infinite will want to ensure that they have the highest performance available in order to stay at the top of their game.

Increasing FPS is a great way to enable players to be able to respond quicker and just have smoother movement. The increased FPS provides a better visual experience for players as well.

Here are the best settings that players can use in Halo Infinite to increase their FPS.

The best settings for players to increase their FPS in Halo Infinite

Having higher FPS can help players have a competitive advantage. Not only are movements going to be more fluid and visually appealing, but players will be able to perform better.

Things such as tracking targets can be enhanced by higher framerates. With fewer visual distortions and distractions, players can remain focused on what matters to them, and less about the visual stutters that occur.

How players can increase their FPS in Halo Infinite

Moving around some settings in Halo Infinite can help players increase their FPS performance. Players who want high fidelity visuals can still keep the settings as high as possible, while minimizing some other settings such as Dynamic Wind and Cloud Quality and still keeping the visuals largely intact.

Here are the recommended settings for players to enable themselves to get an FPS boost for their game:

Field of View: 100+

100+ Display Adapter: Player's GPU

Player's GPU Display Monitor: Player's Primary Display

Player's Primary Display Borderless Fullscreen: Enabled

Enabled Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Minimum Framerate: Off

Off Maximum Framerate: Unlocked

Unlocked VSYNC: Off

Off Limit Inactive Frame Rate: Personal Preference

Personal Preference Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low or Medium

Low or Medium Geometry Quality: Low or Medium

Low or Medium Reflection: Off or Low

Off or Low Depth of Field: High

High Shadow Quality: Low

Low Lighting Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog Quality: High

High Cloud Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Wind: Low

Low Ground Cover Quality: High or Ultra

High or Ultra Effects Quality: Low

Low Decal Quality: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: Auto

Auto Terrain Quality: High or Ultra

High or Ultra Simulation Quality: High

High Flocking Quality: Off or Low

Off or Low ASYNC Compute: Enabled

Enabled Blur: 0%

0% Screen Shake: 0%

0% Exposure: 0%

0% Full-Screen Effects: 20% or Lower

20% or Lower Speed Lines: Disabled

Disabled Sharpening: Personal Preference

Players can change these settings as they see fit, but generally, these settings are going to provide players with a solid FPS boost. Turning down some of these options may only slightly affect the visual level of the game, but will enable players to see a huge boost in their FPS.

It should be noted that these settings can be made higher or lower depending on the player's computer's CPU and GPU processing power.

Players can boost their FPS and get an edge in Season 2

Players can gain access to multiple new maps, unlockables, and new modes in Season 2 (Image via Bungie)

With the recent release of Season 2 of Halo Infinite, players will be able to use this guide to boost their performance in-game as they start to rack up brand new rewards. Players can gain access to many new cosmetics, as well as experience new game modes on two brand new maps.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan