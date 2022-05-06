The best settings to increase FPS in Halo Infinite

Players of Halo Infinite will want to ensure that they have the highest performance available in order to stay at the top of their game.
Increasing FPS is a great way to enable players to be able to respond quicker and just have smoother movement. The increased FPS provides a better visual experience for players as well.
Here are the best settings that players can use in Halo Infinite to increase their FPS.
The best settings for players to increase their FPS in Halo Infinite
Having higher FPS can help players have a competitive advantage. Not only are movements going to be more fluid and visually appealing, but players will be able to perform better.
Things such as tracking targets can be enhanced by higher framerates. With fewer visual distortions and distractions, players can remain focused on what matters to them, and less about the visual stutters that occur.
How players can increase their FPS in Halo Infinite
Moving around some settings in Halo Infinite can help players increase their FPS performance. Players who want high fidelity visuals can still keep the settings as high as possible, while minimizing some other settings such as Dynamic Wind and Cloud Quality and still keeping the visuals largely intact.
Here are the recommended settings for players to enable themselves to get an FPS boost for their game:
- Field of View: 100+
- Display Adapter: Player's GPU
- Display Monitor: Player's Primary Display
- Borderless Fullscreen: Enabled
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Minimum Framerate: Off
- Maximum Framerate: Unlocked
- VSYNC: Off
- Limit Inactive Frame Rate: Personal Preference
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Texture Filtering: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Texture Quality: Low or Medium
- Geometry Quality: Low or Medium
- Reflection: Off or Low
- Depth of Field: High
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog Quality: High
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Dynamic Wind: Low
- Ground Cover Quality: High or Ultra
- Effects Quality: Low
- Decal Quality: Ultra
- Animation Quality: Auto
- Terrain Quality: High or Ultra
- Simulation Quality: High
- Flocking Quality: Off or Low
- ASYNC Compute: Enabled
- Blur: 0%
- Screen Shake: 0%
- Exposure: 0%
- Full-Screen Effects: 20% or Lower
- Speed Lines: Disabled
- Sharpening: Personal Preference
Players can change these settings as they see fit, but generally, these settings are going to provide players with a solid FPS boost. Turning down some of these options may only slightly affect the visual level of the game, but will enable players to see a huge boost in their FPS.
It should be noted that these settings can be made higher or lower depending on the player's computer's CPU and GPU processing power.
Players can boost their FPS and get an edge in Season 2
With the recent release of Season 2 of Halo Infinite, players will be able to use this guide to boost their performance in-game as they start to rack up brand new rewards. Players can gain access to many new cosmetics, as well as experience new game modes on two brand new maps.