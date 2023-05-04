The best solo and co-op characters in Redfall ranked

Redfall is the latest experience from Arkane Studios. Unlike its previous offerings, this new title is an open-world looter-shooter. There are four varied characters to pick from. Each possesses a set of unique abilities that cater to different playstyles. This is key as Redfall can be played either solo or co-op. Both modes will prioritize different heroes depending on scenarios that demand teamwork.

But which characters stand out above the rest?

Here are all Redfall characters ranked from best to worst for both solo and co-op play

There are four Redfall heroes, and each comes with two skills and one Ultimate ability:

Jacob Boyer

Devinder ‘Dev’ Crousley

Layla Ellison

Remi De La Rosa

Here are their rankings for each mode:

Solo

Redfall @playRedfall This one's for those who prefer to Slay Alone This one's for those who prefer to Slay Alone https://t.co/Knwn3BwkbU

Remi Layla Devinder Jacob

In single-player, players have no one but themselves to rely on. This means they will need to focus on survivability first and foremost. This is why Remi is the best pick. She is the support class with the Siren skill that distracts foes using her always-active robot buddy Bribón and can blow them to smithereens using her C4 skill. Her Ultimate "Mobilize" instantly heals players nearby, making it a good option in a pinch.

Layla is also a close second pick due to her aggressive playstyle. She has solid mobility thanks to her Lift skill and creates a shield with the Umbrella to soak up incoming damage. Her Ultimate "Vampire Ex-Boyfriend" summons her undead vampiric boyfriend to attack enemies. Devinder is a good pick, too, thanks to his AOE (area of effect) skills like the Arc Javelin that can zap enemies in an area or the Ultimate "Blacklight" that petrifies vampires in an area using UV light.

He can also escape in a pinch using his Translocator. Lastly, Jacob comes in last due to his lacking survivability. One of his skills allows him to turn invisible for a while while the other sends out a raven that highlights enemies in that direction. His Ultimate "Heartstopper" lets him pull out a ghostly sniper rifle that deals heavy damage, often one-shotting standard foes. However, this is not enough against mobs of enemies, which could overpower him easily.

Co-op

Jacob Remi Devinder Layla

While Jacob comes in last for Redfall's single-player, he is arguably the top pick for co-op. His scouting skills are invaluable when paired with any other hero. Furthermore, his Ultimate can help allies deal with incoming mobs while he strikes from the backlines. Remi's support abilities are also what makes her the next best pick, especially Mobilize, which can not just heal but also revive teammates.

Dev is no slouch either, especially with his powerful Blacklight that can make dealing with vampire mobs a cakewalk. Layla may not be as helpful, but she can still hold her own with her Umbrella in most situations, making her a jack of all trades in a way. Her Lift, in particular, should allow all players to stay on the same page regarding mobility.

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023. It is available on PC and XSX\S platforms.

Poll : 0 votes