Which is the best character to pick in Redfall?

Redfall brings a new looter-shooter experience to modern platforms. The latest game from Arkane Studios pits players in the middle of a vampire-infested island town. With nothing but firearms and supernatural abilities to rely on, they must gear up to fight it out solo or co-op. Regardless of which mode players pick, each of the four playable characters brings something unique to the table. They are as follows:

Jacob: The "sniper" class, focused on stealth, scouting, and high damage

Devinder: The "mobber" class, specializing in teleportation and damaging multiple foes at once

Layla: The "assault" class, allowing players to soak incoming damage and close the distance

Remi: The "support" class, centered around distracting enemies and sustaining teammates

While these descriptions lay down the fundamentals of what playstyles these characters support, they act more like supplementary skills in reality. As such, it can be difficult to decide what to pick. It should be noted that since these characters have skill synergies, solo and co-op play will both be different experiences to an extent.

Remi should be the top pick for Redfall whether playing solo or co-op

As with other characters, she has two skills that operate on cooldowns and one Ultimate that gets charged up over time. However, Remi stands out from the others due to the presence of her always-active companion Bribon. This little robot can be paramount in distracting foes, allowing players some breathing room to gather their bearings and create some space between them and the action. This is handy in both co-op and solo, as Redfall will often pit players against multiple vampires. Bribon's Siren ability can taunt foes, and it can be upgraded to shock enemies in the vicinity as well.

This plays nicely with Remi's second skill, the C4, which can be used to blow up all huddled-up bloodsuckers. It can be further upgraded to not hurt Remi, allowing it to double as a mobility tool. She can use it to get out of sticky situations when playing alone, while also dealing damage to foes that lunge at her.

Finally, her Ultimate ability, Mobilize, is the only healing ability in the entire game. Not only that, but it can also revive downed teammates in Redfall's co-op mode. Players will often face powerful threats, such as the pursuer vampire Rook, making this Ultimate a must-have.

It's true that the full effectiveness of Remi's Ultimate is diminished when playing Redfall alone. However, she arguably boasts the most survivability of all the characters in the game. Her skills also pair incredibly well with any of the other three heroes. For example, her upgraded C4 can help her keep up with Layla's own Lift ability. On the other hand, her robot can lure out foes into the open for Jacob's powerful one-shot, one-kill Ultimate.

This ensures that Remi is a top pick for every multiplayer session in the game, and she can hold her own when alone too.

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023. It is developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. It is currently available on PC and Xbox Seris X|S.

