Infernape is a beast of Pokemon, as seen in the games and the anime series.

In the final form of Chimchar, Infernape is arguably the best starter evolution of the Generation IV games, Diamond and Pearl. Infernape makes for an incredible focal point for any team.

Infernape is quick, with a base Speed of 108. The Special Attack and Base Attack are both 104. This gives it the ability to use a variety of attacks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl with Infernape

Infernape

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Infernape is an offensive juggernaut. It can easily dispatch the Pokemon of the first three Gyms. By the time the Water-type Gym comes around, an Electric-type will already be established on the team.

It can learn Fighting, Fire, Rock moves and more to cover plenty of areas. It should act as the opener for the team, setting the pace with its speed.

Gastrodon

Image via Game Freak

Gastrodon has a great HP and a solid Special Attack stat. It is a Water-type Pokemon with an immunity to Electric. While it does have a 4x weakness to Grass, that shouldn't be a problem with Infernape's team. Gastrodon also has a ton of coverage moves and should be used as a transition Pokemon or a fighter for those weak against it.

Luxray

Image via The Pokemon Company

Luxray is the Electric-type Pokemon on the team. Attack stats are great, but everything else leaves a bit of room for improvement. Still, Luxray is just so cool. It will work sort of like Gastrodon. It should be a transitional teammate who used to take out Pokemon weak against it or take a hit while others are being healed.

Advertisement

Roserade

Image via The Pokemon Company

Roserade is a surprisingly amazing Pokemon for its size. It can be a very bulky battler with high Special Defense, Special Attack, and pretty good Speed. Roserade will play the part of the annoying opponent. It can heal with Giga Drain and Poison with Toxic. Not to mention, it receives a STAB for Grass and Poison-type moves.

Staraptor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Staraptor is the go-to Flying-type Pokemon in Diamond and Pearl. It is swift and has a very high Attack stat. Staraptor's role on the team will be to attack, attack, and attack some more. It has access to Close Combat to take on Rock and Ice-types, Brave Bird for Grass and Fighting-types, and many other STAB attacks with its Normal-typing.

Abomasnow

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Although unconventional, Abomasnow is a solid Pokemon for the Diamond and Pearl team. It makes the team well-rounded. But it gives another massive weakness to Fire-type moves on the team. But Abomasnow can be very useful.

This Pokemon's stats are neutral - neither good nor bad. Its Ice-type coverage can help with the dreaded Dragon-types in the game. It is a fun addition to drift away from the norm.